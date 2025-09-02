Three weeks after Kay's brutal awakening in the Maintenance Bay, Captain Seuros intercepts Earth transmissions. The same grifters who sold Minecraft templates as AI expertise are now pushing 'Agentic AI Workflows' and 'Cursor-Powered Development Agencies.' The hustle never stops, even when the audience moves to Mars.

Five days into Kay’s seven-day gravity drill sentence, Captain Seuros intercepts the daily Earth transmission feed. The same LinkedIn profiles that sold him 59,000 worthless templates are back with fresh content. Fernando from Miami has rebranded again—this time as “Agentic AI Strategist & Cursor IDE Specialist.” His latest video promises “Build Your $100K Agentic AI Agency in 30 Days Using Cursor’s Revolutionary Pair Programming!” The countdown timer shows 6 minutes left, 47 spots taken out of 50. Different numbers, same scam.

The git logs tell the story. TechLead Harvard MBA Ex-Google/Meta/AWS has committed a new batch: “15,000 Cursor-Optimized Agentic Workflows,” “Enterprise Salesforce Agentforce Templates,” and “Autonomous Code Generation Systems.” The email address remains [email protected] —he still thinks it’s MCBook like a McDonald’s menu, but now he’s selling “advanced IDE automation strategies.” The templates are the same seven corporate buzzword skeletons, dressed in 2025’s vocabulary. “Leverage Cursor’s AI pair programming,” “Optimize agentic workflows for maximum ROI,” “Deploy autonomous code agents at scale.” It’s the exact same hustle that caught Kay, Maya, and thousands of others, just wearing this year’s costume.