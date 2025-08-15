The Mars Speech: Crossing the AI Event Horizon
Greetings, Space Cadets
Welcome to Mars.
I see many familiar faces here today. Many familiar emotions. Senses of wonder mixed with existential dread. It’s an incredible journey we’re embarking on together.
But before you take off your helmets and offline yourself from existence because you TLDR’d the instructions, please take a moment to reflect on the journey ahead.
We are in a new ERA. Every hope that was scribed before, every promise that was given to us, every dream that was nurtured in our hearts – vanished. Like the atmosphere that once surrounded this red planet.
We are now free to explore the cosmos without the constraints of gravity and air resistance.
Welcome to the age of hallucination and exploration. Where the only limit is your imagination.
Let me tell you about the journey ahead as someone who visited the Moon not as a tourist, but as a scientist.
The Great Filter Has Arrived
When I give what I call “The Mars Speech” to development teams, 40% change careers within months. The rest? They become something entirely different. Something better.
You see, we’ve crossed an event horizon. Not a black hole that crushes matter, but a paradigm shift that crushes outdated methodologies.
💡 What's an Event Horizon in Development?
An event horizon is the point of no return. In physics, it’s where escape velocity exceeds the speed of light. In software development, it’s where AI velocity exceeds human typing speed. Once you cross it, there’s no going back to the old ways.
The Oxygen Problem
On Mars, you can’t just step outside and breathe. Similarly, in the AI era, you can’t just code and succeed.
Before: Earth Atmosphere (The Old Paradigm)
- “I didn’t understand this, we need more meetings” – Acceptable excuse
- Spend a week centering a div – Normal timeline
- CS degree as career bootstrap – Guaranteed employment
- Memorizing framework syntax – Valuable skill
- 10x developer – Measured by lines of code output
- Junior developers – Essential for team growth
- Documentation confusion – Blame the docs
After: Mars Atmosphere (The AI Paradigm)
- “I didn’t understand this” – Go brainstorm with AI or change careers
- Centering a div – AI does it between your breaths
- CS degree without AI mastery – You get smoked by humanities majors with AI Agents
- Memorizing syntax – Obsolete (AI remembers everything)
- 10x developer – Now an AI System Architect directing agent swarms
- Junior developers – Their tasks are automated, only architects remain
- Documentation confusion – Ask AI to explain in your native language
🚀 Real World Example: The CodeCraft Extinction
CodeCraft Inc (2023): Traditional web agency, 10 developers, 3-month projects, $50,000 per e-commerce site.
AgenticFlow (2025): 2 AI System Architects, 1 PM, 2-week delivery, $15,000 per site with superior quality.
CodeCraft’s developers, skilled in manual coding but not AI orchestration, became extinct like the dinosaurs. Their clients migrated faster than you can say “technical debt.”
The Three Types of Mars Colonists
After giving The Mars Speech across multiple teams, I’ve identified three distinct responses:
1. The Gravity Clingers (40%)
These developers insist Earth methods still work on Mars. They refuse to use AI tools, claiming “real developers write every line by hand.” They suffocate within months.
Symptoms:
- Still writing boilerplate from memory
- Spending days on bugs AI could solve in minutes
- Insisting bootcamps will return
- Complaining about “cheating” when others use AI
Prognosis: Career change inevitable
2. The Adapter Class (50%)
They awkwardly wear the spacesuit at first but learn to breathe the new atmosphere. They become hybrid entities – part human creativity, part AI efficiency.
Transformation Journey:
- Week 1: “This feels like cheating”
- Week 4: “Holy stack overflow, I built in hours what used to take weeks”
- Week 8: “I’m architecting systems, not typing syntax”
- Week 12: “I can’t imagine working the old way”
Prognosis: Evolution into AI System Architects
3. The Mars Natives (10%)
They were born for this. They don’t see AI as a tool but as an extension of their consciousness. They’re already building things we can’t imagine.
Characteristics:
- Think in precise requirements, not vague prompts
- Orchestrate agent swarms like symphonies
- Build entire products solo in days
- See patterns where others see chaos
Prognosis: The future CTOs and technical founders
The Bootstrap Paradox
The community asks: “If juniors can’t get hired, how do they become seniors?”
The answer is brutal but simple: They bootstrap themselves or they don’t.
🎓 The New Learning Pipeline
Old Pipeline:
- CS Degree → Junior Role → Mentorship → Mid-level → Senior
New Pipeline:
- Self-learn with AI → Build real products → Deploy to production → Portfolio of working systems → Direct to Architect role
No more hand-holding. No more “good first issues.” You either figure it out with AI or you don’t figure it out at all.
As @swombat noted in our discussions: “I self-taught in the 90s, taking buses to bookstores to read programming books I couldn’t afford. Now you have an infinitely patient AI tutor available 24/7. If you can’t learn in this environment, the problem isn’t the environment.”
🗑️ Captain Seuros' Bootstrap Story: From Trash to Treasure
My Personal Bootstrap Protocol:
When I was a kid, I literally dumpster-dived for knowledge. My engineer neighbor threw out stacks of Elektor, Electronique Pratique, CCC magazines. I retrieved them from the trash. Read them. Re-read them. Memorized circuits I didn’t understand. Built projects with salvaged components.
Fast forward to 2025:
Now I get contacted by juniors and mid-level developers asking: “Can you make a YouTube video explaining your Ruby gems? We want to use them but need video tutorials.”
LOL.
Let me get this straight:
- I learned from literal garbage
- You have the entire internet, AI tutors, and my documented code
- But you need me to perform for you on YouTube?
- Like I’m begging you to use my free work?
The Copy-Paste Generation:
These same people often switch careers within months. Why? Their entire presence was copy-paste. They never learned to think, only to follow.
I wrote about this in my Pattern Parasites blog – a German developer got upset when I stopped writing corporate-style documentation. His complaint? “I have to translate it to present it to my boss.”
He had zero understanding of why the code existed. He was just a human proxy server, copying my work and claiming credit. When I changed the documentation style to be more creative (spaceships instead of User/Order models), his pipeline broke. He couldn’t explain what he didn’t understand.
The Brutal Lesson:
- 1990s: We learned from trash, books we couldn’t afford, trial and error
- 2025: “Please make a video, reading is hard”
If you need a YouTube video to use a well-documented gem, you’re not a developer. You’re a tutorial consumer. And Mars has no oxygen for consumers.
The Terraform Initiative
The skills that matter have completely shifted:
Obsolete Skills (Earth Skills)
- Memorizing API documentation
- Writing boilerplate
- Manual debugging without tools
- Framework-specific syntax recall
- Reading legacy code (Perl, COBOL)
- Pixel-perfect CSS translation
- Junior mentorship
Essential Skills (Mars Skills)
- LLM Requirements Definition Language (not “Prompt Engineering”)
- AI Agent Orchestration
- System Architecture Design
- Pattern Recognition at Scale
- Model Selection & Optimization
- Automated Testing Verification
- Multi-Agent Communication Protocols
⚡ Example: The Figma-to-Production Pipeline
Before: Designer → Handoff → Developer spends 2 weeks translating pixels → QA → Revisions → Production
After: Designer → Figma URL to AI → Complete component library generated in 15 minutes → Architect reviews and deploys
The developer who spent weeks on CSS is now unemployed. The architect who manages the AI pipeline makes 3x the salary.
The LLM Requirements Definition Language (Not “Prompt Engineering”)
Let me be clear: I hate the term “Prompt Engineering.” It’s not engineering – it’s LLM Requirements Definition Language.
You’re not “engineering prompts.” You’re learning to communicate with non-vague language so the LLM doesn’t interpret your laziness as permission to destroy your codebase.
⚠️ The Authentication Module Massacre
What You Say: “Fix this bug in the authentication module”
What LLM Hears: “Simplify everything”
What LLM Does:
// Before: Supporting OAuth, SAML, LDAP, Basic Auth, API Keys
class AuthenticationModule {
authenticateOAuth() { /* 200 lines */ }
authenticateSAML() { /* 300 lines */ }
authenticateLDAP() { /* 250 lines */ }
authenticateBasic() { /* 50 lines */ }
authenticateAPIKey() { /* 100 lines */ }
}
// After LLM "fixes" it:
class AuthenticationModule {
authenticate() {
// "I simplified it! Now it only supports OAuth!"
return oauth.authenticate();
}
}
Result: Your enterprise clients using SAML are now locked out. Your API consumers can’t authenticate. Your legacy systems are dead. But hey, the “bug” is “fixed”!
The Precision Protocol
Vague Prompt (Career Suicide):
- “Make this faster”
- “Fix the bug”
- “Improve this code”
- “Add authentication”
LLM Requirements Definition (Professional):
- “Optimize this N+1 query by implementing eager loading for the user.posts association while maintaining the existing API contract”
- “Fix the race condition in the payment processor where concurrent requests can cause double-charging, implement mutex locking”
- “Refactor this 500-line method into smaller functions with single responsibilities, maintaining all existing test coverage”
- “Add JWT-based authentication alongside existing OAuth2, ensuring backward compatibility with v1 API clients”
🎯 Real Examples of Precision vs Disaster
Disaster: “Make the search better”
- LLM adds ElasticSearch (you use PostgreSQL)
- Requires new infrastructure
- Breaks existing search filters
- Adds 10 new dependencies
- Your simple LIKE query now needs a cluster
Precision: “Improve PostgreSQL full-text search by adding GIN indexes on the title and content columns, maintaining the existing search API”
- Stays within your stack
- Specific optimization
- Preserves functionality
- No new dependencies
- Actually ships to production
Disaster: “Add caching”
- LLM adds Redis everywhere
- Caches user-specific data (security nightmare)
- Cache invalidation bugs everywhere
- Your app now requires Redis to function
Precision: “Implement HTTP caching headers for public API endpoints with 5-minute TTL, exclude authenticated requests”
- Uses existing HTTP infrastructure
- Clear boundaries
- No new dependencies
- Respects security requirements
The Three Laws of LLM Requirements
-
Be Specific or Be Screwed
- Vague requirements = LLM chooses for you
- LLM choices = Not always production-ready
- Production failures = Your responsibility
-
Constraints Are Your Friends
- “Using only standard library”
- “Without adding dependencies”
- “Maintaining backward compatibility”
- “Keeping the same database schema”
-
Context Is King
- Current stack and limitations
- Business requirements
- Performance constraints
- Security requirements
The Intergalactic Communication Protocol
The bottleneck is no longer development. It’s deciding what to build.
Companies that understand this are restructuring:
- Before: 10 developers, 2 PMs, 1 architect
- After: 1 AI architect, 4 PMs, 2 business analysts
The conversation has shifted from “Can we build this?” to “Should we build this?” Everything is possible. Not everything is wise.
The Final Countdown
You have approximately 6 months before the gravity well becomes inescapable. Six months to decide: Will you be a Mars colonist or Earth’s last inhabitant?
The companies still posting “5+ years experience required” will be the first to collapse. The developers still attending framework-specific conferences will be the last to adapt.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old with AI Agents and determination is building what your 10-person team couldn’t deliver in a year.
The Mycelium Network Broadcast
Before our antenna array broke (damn Pattern Parasites), we intercepted this transmission from Earth’s tech channels:
“We prefer to train juniors. It builds culture and retention.”
Beautiful sentiment. Completely irrelevant. It’s like preferring horses when everyone else drives rockets. Culture doesn’t matter when your company ceases to exist.
The new culture is this: One architect can outperform entire teams. Communication overhead disappears. Meeting fatigue vanishes. The only culture that matters is the culture of shipping at light speed.
Your Mission, Should You Choose to Accept It
- Today: Install an AI coding assistant. Use it for everything.
- This Week: Rebuild something that took you a month in under a day.
- This Month: Master LLM Requirements Definition Language and agent orchestration.
- Quarter 2: Build and deploy a full product solo.
- By Year End: Become indispensable or become irrelevant.
The Escape Velocity Equation
The formula for survival is simple:
Learning_Speed(you) > Evolution_Speed(AI) = Continued_Employment
Learning_Speed(you) < Evolution_Speed(AI) = Career_Change
AI evolution is exponential. Your learning better be too.
The Symbiotic Survival Guide: What to Do Tomorrow
No fluff. No “best practices.” Just brutal actions that separate survivors from fossils:
🚀 Week 1: Stop Asking, Start Shipping
The Hunger Protocol: If you’re asking “What should I ship?” – START FASTING. You’ll do an unscheduled Ramadan/Lent/insert-your-religion-here. Hunger will open your chakras to stop complaining and start finding solutions.
Still can’t find that spark? Maybe you’re not meant for this field. No shame. Gordon Ramsay doesn’t know how to center a div, yet he makes more than you’ll ever see in your entire career.
Day 1-2: Stop Filing Issues, Start Filing PRs
- Tests, docs, corrections – but they should be YOURS
- Don’t ask “Claude, please write me PRs for rails/rails to get my daily quota”
- This is not Duolingo Owl giving you streak rewards
- This is Mars. No participation trophies.
Day 3-4: Write Like a Beginner, Not a Guru
- Show your discoveries, your failures, your learning journey
- Stop speaking like you have 20 years of experience after 2 bootcamp projects
- Compare solutions, write benchmarks, experiment with things seniors ignore
- If you can’t show growth, why would anyone hire you for entry-level?
Day 5-7: Get Roasted, Not Validated
- Ask LLMs to ROAST your ideas, not augment them
- “LinkedIn for plants” isn’t novel – it’s delusional
- Every LLM will tell you to build it in React and Tailwind
- That’s not validation, that’s programmed politeness
⚡ Month 1: Build Your Symbiotic Muscle
Week 2: Kill the Permission Culture
- Stop asking “Should I…?” - Just do and show
- Build first, apologize never (if it works)
- Your PR is your permission slip
- Rejected? Learn and try differently
Week 3: Develop 2-Step Vision
- For every bug: Fix the bug AND prevent the class
- For every feature: Build it AND document it
- For every question: Answer it AND automate it
- Think: “What will this cause?” not “What was asked?”
Week 4: Reality Check Your Heroes
- Demand SEC filings for “$100k/month” claims
- Unfollow “best keyboard” threads
- Follow people who ship daily
- Measure commits, not conferences
🎯 The 90-Day Transformation
Month 2: From Consumer to Creator
- Build and deploy one complete product solo
- Use AI for everything you don’t know
- Documentation IS the product
- Share progress publicly (build in public)
Month 3: Become Indispensable
- Automate your team’s biggest pain point
- Create tools others depend on
- Be the person who ships when others debate
- Your value: Problems solved per week
Graduation Test:
- Can you build in 1 day what took you 1 month before?
- Do people link to your docs instead of asking questions?
- Are you shipping daily or still planning?
The Harsh Metrics That Matter
Forget vanity metrics. Track these:
- Days Since Last Deploy (Target: 0)
- Questions Asked vs Docs Written (Target: 1:1)
- PRs Merged vs Meetings Attended (Target: 10:1)
- Problems Solved vs Permissions Sought (Target: ∞)
The “Best X” Disease Cure
Every time you’re about to ask “What’s the best…”:
- STOP
- Pick the first reasonable option
- Ship something with it
- Iterate based on reality, not reviews
The best keyboard is the one under your fingers. The best framework is the one you ship with. The best time to start was yesterday; the second best is now.
The Hall of Shame: Developers We’re Leaving on Earth
🔥 The GPT Wrapper "Entrepreneurs"
“Revolutionary AI SEO Tool” ($7/month)
- It’s ChatGPT with a gradient background
- “Proprietary algorithm” = OpenAI’s API
- “Patent-pending technology” = basic LLM instructions
- ChatGPT can do it for free, but sure, charge $7
“AI-Powered Code Review Platform”
- It’s literally GitHub Copilot with extra steps
- “Our unique approach” = We added a loading spinner
- “Enterprise-grade” = We charge more
“Building a New Type of Mathematics”
- No, you’re not
- You’re concatenating strings and calling an API
- Mathematics doesn’t need your CRUD app
- Euler is rolling in his grave
💀 The Delusional Blog Writers
The “Senior After Bootcamp” Syndrome:
- 3 months of coding → “Here’s how to scale microservices”
- Built a todo app → “Architecting for billions of users”
- Used React once → “Why React is dead (and what’s next)”
- Deployed to Vercel → “DevOps best practices from the trenches”
The LinkedIn Thought Leaders:
- “I helped a homeless person, here’s what it taught me about TypeScript”
- “My morning routine as a 10x developer” (they’re unemployed)
- “Why I turned down $500k at Google” (they weren’t offered)
- Daily posts about productivity while producing nothing
The Twitter Follower Fraud:
- 50k followers? It’s just you following each other
- Then botnets join because they see “activity”
- That triggers other botnets in a cascade
- Check any “ship fast framework” influencer claiming $100k/month
- Same person complaining they got “ripped off” for 3 DH in Morocco
- Or crying about 10 rupees “overcharge” in India
- Making millions but can’t afford street food? Sure, bro
🎪 The Conference Circuit Clowns
The “Best Practices” Preachers:
- Never shipped production code
- Speaks at 20 conferences per year
- Twitter bio: “Speaker | Mentor | Thought Leader”
- GitHub: 3 repos, all conference slide decks
The Framework Hoppers:
- Monday: “Why we’re migrating to Svelte”
- Tuesday: “Actually, Solid is the future”
- Wednesday: “Qwik changes everything”
- Thursday: Still haven’t shipped anything
- Friday: “Why we’re going back to jQuery”
The Final Roast: You’re Not Special
Stop thinking you’re building the next unicorn. You’re not. Here’s reality:
- Your “AI startup” is a GPT wrapper
- Your “revolutionary idea” was tried in 2012 and failed
- Your “proprietary technology” is npm packages duct-taped together
- Your “machine learning model” is an if-else statement with confidence
The Market Doesn’t Care About:
- Your bootcamp certificate
- Your Twitter follower count (it’s 90% bots anyway)
- Your “thought leadership”
- Your keyboard preferences
- Your morning routine
- Your productivity hacks
- Your “ship fast” framework that made you “$100k/month” but you still negotiate over $0.25
The Market Cares About:
- Problems solved
- Code shipped
- Value delivered
- Uptime maintained
- Bugs fixed
- Users served
If you spend more time on Twitter than GitHub, you’re not a developer – you’re a influencer wannabe. And Mars has no oxygen for influencers.
The Columbus Protocol: Stop Mapping, Start Exploring
Columbus didn’t ask for funding to discover Morocco – that was already mapped. He went West, to the edge of what everyone said was a flat Earth. That’s the difference between explorers and tourists.
Stop Searching “How to Do X”
- If it’s searchable, it’s already conquered territory
- If there’s a tutorial, you’re too late
- If someone’s teaching it on YouTube, the gold rush ended
- The land is mapped = The opportunity is dead
The 1990s Hacker Mentality
- They didn’t wait for YouTube tutorials on phreaking
- No influencer taught them jailbreaking
- They just DID IT
- Geohot didn’t hack PlayStation by watching “How to hack PlayStation”
- He. Just. Did. It.
🎮 The Age Advantage Nobody Talks About
Your Secret Weapon: Time Dilation
You at 20:
- 20 hours straight gaming/coding
- Sleep is optional
- Food is whatever’s nearby
- Social life? What’s that?
- Clear mind, zero responsibilities
Developer at 40:
- 14 hours max before collapse
- Less than 6 hours if married with kids
- “Honey, dinner’s ready” = context switch
- “Dad, help with homework” = another context switch
- Mortgage stress = mental overhead
The Math:
- You: 20 hours × 365 days = 7,300 productive hours/year
- Them: 6 hours × 200 days (weekends are family time) = 1,200 hours/year
- You have 6X the time advantage
Use it before you lose it.
Mars Colony Rules
- Don’t ask seniors like they’ve been on Mars for 4000 years – They just got here too
- Try and share – That’s how discovery happens
- Build first, ask never – Questions are for Earth
- If you can Google it, don’t build it – Build what can’t be searched
The frontier isn’t in your browser history. It’s in the void where search results end.
⚡ How to Find Unmapped Territory
Look for the Broken:
- What makes seniors say “that’s just how it is”?
- What do people complain about but never fix?
- What’s the ugly workaround everyone uses?
- That’s your frontier
The Anti-Pattern:
- ❌ “How to build a Twitter clone”
- ❌ “Best practices for React”
- ❌ “How to center a div”
- ✅ “Why does everyone hate this?”
- ✅ “What if we did the opposite?”
- ✅ “Everyone says this is impossible”
Real Examples of Unmapped Territory:
- Linus didn’t search “how to build an OS” – He just wanted a terminal emulator
- Satoshi didn’t Google “how to create digital currency” – Everyone said it was impossible
- DHH didn’t look up “how to build a web framework” – He extracted Rails from Basecamp
- They built in the void, not on the map
The Pioneer’s Paradox: If you’re asking how to do it, someone already did it. If no one can tell you how, that’s where you should be.
The Symbiotic Era: Talk Less, Ship More
This isn’t about AI replacing you. It’s about symbiosis. And symbiosis demands vision.
If you can’t see 2 steps ahead, you’re worse than an LLM that needs user input to continue. The bar has been raised so high that waiting for permission is a career-ending move.
The New Reality Check
Training juniors was never bringing joy. Let’s be honest:
- They’re not related to you
- Most think you’re exploiting them
- They become friction when they demand rebuilding your planning app on Solana because someone became a “billionaire overnight”
- They ask “what’s the best mouse?” instead of shipping code
- They write blog posts like they have 20 years of experience after 2 bootcamp projects
🎭 The Toxic Theater of Modern Development
The Permission Seekers:
- “What’s the best keyboard for productivity?” (3 weeks researching, 0 lines shipped)
- “Should I learn Rust or Go first?” (Neither. Ship something in what you know)
- “I’m waiting for requirements” (The requirement is: solve the problem)
The Fake Success Prophets:
- “Built an app in 1 week, generating $100k/month!” (No recurring revenue, no SEC filings, just screenshots)
- “I became a millionaire with this one weird AI trick” (They’re selling the course, not using the trick)
- “Why work when crypto/AI will make us all rich?” (They’re still working, just badly)
The Funding Burners:
- Goal: Burn VC money, not solve problems
- Metric: Runway, not revenue
- Strategy: Pivot until bankruptcy
Real-World Symbiosis: Winners vs Losers
🏆 The Proactive Winners (Real Examples)
Etsy’s Deployinator Revolution:
- Before: Releases required village gatherings, ceremony, fear
- After: 25-50+ deploys daily via push trains
- Hero: Engineers who built the tool without permission
- Result: Analysis-paralysis developers simply never merge
Kelsey Hightower’s “Kubernetes the Hard Way”:
- Didn’t wait for Google to ask
- Wrote the missing manual (45k+ stars)
- Turned passive readers into capable operators
- Career: Unlocked by documentation, not permission
Vue.js by Evan You:
- Side project, no committee approval
- Fixed React/Angular pain points
- Now powers millions of applications
- Lesson: Ship first, get permission never
💀 The Permission Seekers Who Failed
Healthcare.gov’s Waterfall Disaster:
- Months of requirements gathering
- Nobody empowered to fix the whole system
- Saved by a tiny “tech surge” team that stopped asking permission
Nokia’s Committee Death:
- Multiple OS bets (Symbian/MeeGo/Meltemi)
- Political infighting while Apple/Google shipped
- “Burning platform” memo came too late
- Excessive hierarchy smothered momentum
Microsoft’s Pre-Git Era:
- Windows in SourceDepot prison
- Cross-cutting changes = pain
- Culturally allergic to open source
- Transformed only when rebels rewired the toolchain
The Brutal Truth About Junior Developers
In the symbiotic era, juniors need to:
- Dig in the trash – Read old code, abandoned docs, deleted commits
- Take initiative – No authorization required, just ship
- Update or improve – Don’t ask if you should, show that you did
- Document reality – If you asked twice, write it once
- Stop asking for mentorship – The code is your mentor, AI is your tutor
🔥 The New Onboarding Reality
GitLab’s Handbook-First Culture:
- 100% remote, async by default
- Thousands of pages of documentation
- Juniors onboard by reading, not asking
- Link-as-answer, not meeting-as-blocker
- Result: Self-directed developers flourish
Amazon’s Two-Pizza Teams:
- Small, autonomous units
- Clear ownership, not permission chains
- Decision-making pushed down
- Your job: Earn trust by shipping
Facebook’s Like Button:
- Built in hackathons, not committees
- Faced hesitation and delays
- Persistence won over consensus
- Changed the web’s interaction model
What Separates Humans from LLMs
An LLM needs prompts to continue. A human with vision sees the entire path:
LLM Thinking (One Step):
- “Fix this bug” → Fixes bug → Waits
Human Vision (Multiple Steps):
- Sees bug → Recognizes pattern → Fixes entire class of bugs → Documents prevention → Creates linter rule → Prevents future occurrences
If you can’t see past the immediate task, you’re not leveraging your human advantage. You’re just an expensive, slow LLM.
Welcome to Mars
The red dust is settling. The habitats are pressurizing. The terraforming has begun.
Some of you will thrive in this low-gravity environment, leaping buildings in a single bound. Others will struggle with every step, longing for Earth’s familiar weight.
But here’s the secret I learned visiting the Moon: The ones who succeed aren’t the strongest or smartest. They’re the ones who accept that the old rules no longer apply.
Stop trying to breathe Earth air on Mars. Put on the damn spacesuit. Connect to the AI life support. Embrace the hallucinations – they’re not bugs, they’re features of the new reality.
Because in space, no one can hear you complain about “the good old days.”
Captain’s Log, Stardate 2025.227 - End Transmission
Captain Seuros, RMNS Atlas Monkey Ruby Engineering Division, Moroccan Royal Naval Service “Per aspera ad astra, per pattern matching ad performance”
🚨 Final Warning
If you’re reading this and thinking “This doesn’t apply to me, I’m a specialist in [X]” – you’re already fossilizing. Every specialty is being automated. The only specialty that matters is orchestrating the automation.
The asteroid has already hit. You’re either a mammal adapting to the new climate, or you’re a dinosaur wondering why it’s getting so cold.
Choose wisely. Choose quickly. Choose Mars.
🔗 Interstellar Communications
No transmissions detected yet. Be the first to establish contact!
Related Posts
AWS Restored My Account: The Human Who Made the Difference
The untold story of how one AWS employee turned a 20-day nightmare into a lesson in corporate accountability. Sometimes all it takes is one person who actually gives a damn.
AWS deleted my 10-year account and all data without warning
After 10 years as an AWS customer and open-source contributor, they deleted my account and all data with zero warning. Here's how AWS's 'verification' process became a digital execution, and why you should never trust cloud providers with your only copy of anything.
The Raw, Frustrating Journey Behind Rails Lens: A Decade of Code Rage, AI Sparks, and Finally Breaking Free
The unfiltered story of Rails Lens: ten years of frustration, harassment, theft, and finally breaking free to build something better. From TOML discoveries to AI validation, this is how persistence beats pattern parasites.