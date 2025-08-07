🎯
MISSION CONTROL DECK
Community challenges against digital oppression
Active Missions: 0
In Progress: 0
Completed: 0
🟢 OPEN BOUNTIES
Available Contracts
No bounties in this category
🟡 IN PROGRESS
Claimed Missions
No bounties in this category
⚫ COMPLETED
Mission Archive
No bounties in this category
📡
Scanning for liberation opportunities...
Join the Liberation Front
Every bounty completed weakens vendor lock-in. Every contribution matters.
Submit new bounties via encrypted channels in our Matrix room