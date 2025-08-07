🎯

MISSION CONTROL DECK

Community challenges against digital oppression

Active Missions: 0
In Progress: 0
Completed: 0

🟢 OPEN BOUNTIES

Available Contracts

No bounties in this category

🟡 IN PROGRESS

Claimed Missions

No bounties in this category

⚫ COMPLETED

Mission Archive

No bounties in this category

📡

Scanning for liberation opportunities...

Join the Liberation Front

Every bounty completed weakens vendor lock-in. Every contribution matters.

Submit new bounties via encrypted channels in our Matrix room