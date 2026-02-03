Dual Boot FreeBSD on macOS: Giving Disk Space to a Civilized OS

The Goal¶
Carve out space from macOS APFS to install FreeBSD 16.0-CURRENT alongside it. Because one OS should be civilized.
Step 1: Shrink macOS¶
# Check current layout
diskutil list
# Shrink APFS container (e.g., keep 500GB for macOS)
sudo diskutil apfs resizeContainer disk0s2 500g
This leaves the rest as unallocated space. FreeBSD’s installer will handle it from there.
# Check min/max before committing
diskutil apfs resizeContainer disk0s2 limits
Gotchas:
- FileVault may need to be disabled first
- T2/Apple Silicon: allow external boot in Startup Security Utility
- If resize fails: free up space, the container can’t shrink below used data
Step 2: Flash FreeBSD CURRENT¶
Grab the full
memstick.img — not bootonly, not disc1 ISO.
# Find USB disk
diskutil list
# Unmount
diskutil unmountDisk /dev/disk4
# Flash (rdisk for raw speed)
sudo dd if=FreeBSD-16.0-CURRENT-amd64-20260202-6d37c3db62ba-283549-memstick.img of=/dev/rdisk4 bs=1m status=progress
Step 3: Boot & Install¶
- Intel Mac: Hold Option at boot, select USB
- Choose ZFS for the filesystem — it’s FreeBSD’s native and it’s excellent
- Install to the free space partition
Step 4: Boot Manager¶
Install rEFInd from macOS before the FreeBSD install to avoid holding Option every time:
brew install --cask refind
sudo refind-install
Intel vs Apple Silicon¶
|Intel Mac
|Apple Silicon
|FreeBSD support
|Solid
|Experimental
|Wi-Fi
|Hit or miss (have ethernet ready)
|Not there yet
|Recommendation
|Go for it
|Use a VM instead
Recovery¶
If things go sideways, boot into Recovery Mode and reclaim all space:
diskutil apfs resizeContainer disk0s2 0
Image Variants Cheat Sheet¶
|Image
|Use
memstick.img
|This one. Full offline install via USB
disc1.iso
|Same content, for CD/DVD (useless for Mac)
bootonly
|Minimal, needs network for everything
mini-memstick
|Stripped USB, still needs network
Always grab the
.xz to save bandwidth, decompress with
xz -dk.
Post-Install¶
pkg install sudo vim git mise
sysrc sshd_enable=YES
Welcome to the civilized side.