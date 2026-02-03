Dual Boot FreeBSD on macOS: Giving Disk Space to a Civilized OS

The Goal ¶

Carve out space from macOS APFS to install FreeBSD 16.0-CURRENT alongside it. Because one OS should be civilized.

Step 1: Shrink macOS ¶

# Check current layout diskutil list # Shrink APFS container (e.g., keep 500GB for macOS) sudo diskutil apfs resizeContainer disk0s2 500g

This leaves the rest as unallocated space. FreeBSD’s installer will handle it from there.

# Check min/max before committing diskutil apfs resizeContainer disk0s2 limits

Gotchas:

FileVault may need to be disabled first

T2/Apple Silicon: allow external boot in Startup Security Utility

If resize fails: free up space, the container can’t shrink below used data

Step 2: Flash FreeBSD CURRENT ¶

Grab the full memstick.img — not bootonly, not disc1 ISO.

# Find USB disk diskutil list # Unmount diskutil unmountDisk /dev/disk4 # Flash (rdisk for raw speed) sudo dd if=FreeBSD-16.0-CURRENT-amd64-20260202-6d37c3db62ba-283549-memstick.img of=/dev/rdisk4 bs=1m status=progress

Step 3: Boot & Install ¶

Intel Mac : Hold Option at boot, select USB

: Hold Option at boot, select USB Choose ZFS for the filesystem — it’s FreeBSD’s native and it’s excellent

Install to the free space partition

Step 4: Boot Manager ¶

Install rEFInd from macOS before the FreeBSD install to avoid holding Option every time:

brew install --cask refind sudo refind-install

Intel vs Apple Silicon ¶

Intel Mac Apple Silicon FreeBSD support Solid Experimental Wi-Fi Hit or miss (have ethernet ready) Not there yet Recommendation Go for it Use a VM instead

If things go sideways, boot into Recovery Mode and reclaim all space:

diskutil apfs resizeContainer disk0s2 0

Image Variants Cheat Sheet ¶

Image Use memstick.img This one. Full offline install via USB disc1.iso Same content, for CD/DVD (useless for Mac) bootonly Minimal, needs network for everything mini-memstick Stripped USB, still needs network

Always grab the .xz to save bandwidth, decompress with xz -dk .

pkg install sudo vim git mise sysrc sshd_enable=YES

Welcome to the civilized side.