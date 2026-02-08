EFI Boot Management: Juggling FreeBSD, Proxmox, and Friends

The Setup ¶

One machine, one EFI System Partition, multiple operating systems fighting for boot priority. Here’s what coexistence looks like on a Proxmox host that also boots FreeBSD CURRENT.

/boot/efi/EFI/ ├── BOOT/ → BOOTx64.EFI (fallback) ├── freebsd/ → loader.efi ├── Linux/ → (empty, remnant) ├── memtest86+/ → memtest86+x64.efi ├── proxmox/ → grubx64.efi └── systemd/ → systemd-bootx64.efi

Reading Boot Entries ¶

efibootmgr -v

BootCurrent: 0003 Timeout: 1 seconds BootOrder: 0003,0000,0002,0001 Boot0000* FreeBSD 16-CURRENT \EFI\FREEBSD\LOADER.EFI Boot0001 Linux Boot Manager \EFI\SYSTEMD\SYSTEMD-BOOTX64.EFI Boot0002 UEFI OS \EFI\BOOT\BOOTX64.EFI Boot0003* proxmox \EFI\PROXMOX\GRUBX64.EFI

Key observations:

* means the entry is active (marked for boot)

means the entry is (marked for boot) BootCurrent: 0003 — currently running Proxmox

— currently running Proxmox BootOrder — firmware tries these in sequence

— firmware tries these in sequence Boot0001 has no * — Linux Boot Manager is inactive

has no — Linux Boot Manager is All entries point to the same GPT partition (ESP), different EFI binaries

Common Operations ¶

Change boot order (FreeBSD first) ¶

efibootmgr -o 0000,0003,0002,0001

One-time boot into FreeBSD (next reboot only) ¶

efibootmgr -n 0000 reboot

Activate/deactivate an entry ¶

# Activate Linux Boot Manager efibootmgr -a -b 0001 # Deactivate it efibootmgr -A -b 0001

Set boot timeout ¶

# 5 seconds to pick an OS at firmware level efibootmgr -t 5

Create a new boot entry ¶

# Add a new FreeBSD entry manually efibootmgr -c -d /dev/sda -p 1 -L "FreeBSD 16-CURRENT" -l '\EFI\FREEBSD\LOADER.EFI'

Delete an entry ¶

efibootmgr -B -b 0001

Adding FreeBSD to an Existing ESP ¶

When installing FreeBSD alongside Proxmox, don’t let the installer format the ESP. Instead, after install:

# From Proxmox (or any Linux with the ESP mounted) mkdir -p /boot/efi/EFI/freebsd cp /path/to/loader.efi /boot/efi/EFI/freebsd/loader.efi # Register the entry efibootmgr -c -d /dev/sda -p 1 -L "FreeBSD 16-CURRENT" -l '\EFI\FREEBSD\LOADER.EFI'

From FreeBSD side, mount the ESP:

mount -t msdosfs /dev/ada0p1 /boot/efi cp /boot/loader.efi /boot/efi/EFI/freebsd/loader.efi

The Fallback Entry ¶

\EFI\BOOT\BOOTX64.EFI is the UEFI fallback — firmware uses it when no boot entries exist or all fail. On this system it’s a copy of systemd-boot. Keep it pointing to whatever you consider your “safe” OS.

Dead entries accumulate. The empty Linux/ directory and inactive Boot0001 are remnants of a previous distro. Clean up:

# Remove the dead entry efibootmgr -B -b 0001 # Remove the empty directory rm -rf /boot/efi/EFI/Linux