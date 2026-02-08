EFI Boot Management: Juggling FreeBSD, Proxmox, and Friends

The Setup¶
One machine, one EFI System Partition, multiple operating systems fighting for boot priority. Here’s what coexistence looks like on a Proxmox host that also boots FreeBSD CURRENT.
/boot/efi/EFI/
├── BOOT/ → BOOTx64.EFI (fallback)
├── freebsd/ → loader.efi
├── Linux/ → (empty, remnant)
├── memtest86+/ → memtest86+x64.efi
├── proxmox/ → grubx64.efi
└── systemd/ → systemd-bootx64.efi
Reading Boot Entries¶
efibootmgr -v
BootCurrent: 0003
Timeout: 1 seconds
BootOrder: 0003,0000,0002,0001
Boot0000* FreeBSD 16-CURRENT \EFI\FREEBSD\LOADER.EFI
Boot0001 Linux Boot Manager \EFI\SYSTEMD\SYSTEMD-BOOTX64.EFI
Boot0002 UEFI OS \EFI\BOOT\BOOTX64.EFI
Boot0003* proxmox \EFI\PROXMOX\GRUBX64.EFI
Key observations:
*means the entry is active (marked for boot)
BootCurrent: 0003— currently running Proxmox
BootOrder— firmware tries these in sequence
Boot0001has no
*— Linux Boot Manager is inactive
- All entries point to the same GPT partition (ESP), different EFI binaries
Common Operations¶
Change boot order (FreeBSD first)¶
efibootmgr -o 0000,0003,0002,0001
One-time boot into FreeBSD (next reboot only)¶
efibootmgr -n 0000
reboot
Activate/deactivate an entry¶
# Activate Linux Boot Manager
efibootmgr -a -b 0001
# Deactivate it
efibootmgr -A -b 0001
Set boot timeout¶
# 5 seconds to pick an OS at firmware level
efibootmgr -t 5
Create a new boot entry¶
# Add a new FreeBSD entry manually
efibootmgr -c -d /dev/sda -p 1 -L "FreeBSD 16-CURRENT" -l '\EFI\FREEBSD\LOADER.EFI'
Delete an entry¶
efibootmgr -B -b 0001
Adding FreeBSD to an Existing ESP¶
When installing FreeBSD alongside Proxmox, don’t let the installer format the ESP. Instead, after install:
# From Proxmox (or any Linux with the ESP mounted)
mkdir -p /boot/efi/EFI/freebsd
cp /path/to/loader.efi /boot/efi/EFI/freebsd/loader.efi
# Register the entry
efibootmgr -c -d /dev/sda -p 1 -L "FreeBSD 16-CURRENT" -l '\EFI\FREEBSD\LOADER.EFI'
From FreeBSD side, mount the ESP:
mount -t msdosfs /dev/ada0p1 /boot/efi
cp /boot/loader.efi /boot/efi/EFI/freebsd/loader.efi
The Fallback Entry¶
\EFI\BOOT\BOOTX64.EFI is the UEFI fallback — firmware uses it when no boot entries exist or all fail. On this system it’s a copy of systemd-boot. Keep it pointing to whatever you consider your “safe” OS.
Cleanup¶
Dead entries accumulate. The empty
Linux/ directory and inactive
Boot0001 are remnants of a previous distro. Clean up:
# Remove the dead entry
efibootmgr -B -b 0001
# Remove the empty directory
rm -rf /boot/efi/EFI/Linux
Gotchas¶
- Some firmware ignores BootOrder and always tries the first disk’s fallback. Test after changing order.
- Secure Boot: If enabled, each EFI binary needs to be signed or shimmed. FreeBSD’s
loader.efiisn’t signed by default.
- ESP size: The default 512MB is plenty for a dozen OS loaders. Don’t overthink it.
- Proxmox updates may reset GRUB and alter boot entries. Check
efibootmgrafter kernel updates.
- FreeBSD
loader.conflives on the FreeBSD root partition, not the ESP. The ESP only holds
loader.efi.