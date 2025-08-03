Escape GitHub: Self-Hosted Git with Gitea

Mission Briefing

GitHub’s acquisition by Microsoft was the canary in the coal mine. Today’s “Copilot” suggestions are tomorrow’s mandatory AI reviews. It’s time to take back control of your code.

Why Gitea?

Lightweight : Runs on a Raspberry Pi if needed

: Runs on a Raspberry Pi if needed Feature-Complete : Issues, PRs, CI/CD, packages, wikis

: Issues, PRs, CI/CD, packages, wikis Migration-Ready : Direct GitHub import tools

: Direct GitHub import tools Community-Driven: No corporate overlord

The Liberation Process

Phase 1: Infrastructure Setup

# Docker Compose deployment version: '3' services: gitea: image: gitea/gitea:latest container_name: gitea environment: - USER_UID= 1000 - USER_GID= 1000 - GITEA__database__DB_TYPE=postgres - GITEA__database__HOST=db:5432 restart: always networks: - gitea volumes: - ./gitea:/data - /etc/timezone:/etc/timezone:ro - /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro ports: - "3000:3000" - "222:22" depends_on: - db

Phase 2: Data Migration

The migration tool preserves everything:

Repositories with full history

Issues and pull requests

Wikis and project boards

Stars and watches (as much as possible)

# Use Gitea's built-in migrator gitea migrate --config /data/gitea/conf/app.ini \ --type github \ --url https://github.com/yourusername/yourrepo

Phase 3: CI/CD Liberation

Replace GitHub Actions with Gitea Actions (Drone CI compatible):

name : Build and Test on : [ push , pull_request ] jobs : test : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v3 - name : Run tests run : | npm install npm test

Advanced Defenses

Federation via ActivityPub

Gitea is implementing ActivityPub support, allowing:

Cross-instance collaboration

Decentralized issue tracking

Federated code search

Backup Strategies

# Automated backup script #!/bin/bash BACKUP_DIR = "/backups/gitea" DATE = $( date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S ) # Backup database docker exec gitea_db pg_dump -U gitea gitea > $BACKUP_DIR /db_ $DATE .sql # Backup repositories and data tar -czf $BACKUP_DIR /data_ $DATE .tar.gz /var/lib/gitea # Sync to remote storage rclone sync $BACKUP_DIR remote:gitea-backups/

Performance Optimization

With proper tuning, Gitea can handle:

10,000+ repositories

1,000+ concurrent users

Sub-second page loads

Key optimizations:

Enable Redis caching

Use PostgreSQL over SQLite

Configure proper indexing

Enable Git LFS for large files

Cost Analysis

GitHub Enterprise: $21/user/month Self-Hosted Gitea: ~$20/month total for small team

VPS: $10-15/month (Hetzner, Contabo)

Backup storage: $5/month (Backblaze B2)

Domain + SSL: $15/year

Your time: Priceless freedom

Common Objections Debunked

“But GitHub has better uptime!” Your $10 VPS probably has better uptime than GitHub’s recent track record.

“What about discoverability?” Mirror to GitHub if needed. Keep the primary on your infrastructure.

“It’s too complex!” If you can deploy a Node app, you can run Gitea.

The Path Forward

Start with private repos Migrate active projects gradually Keep GitHub as a mirror initially Cut the cord when comfortable

Remember: Every self-hosted instance is a beacon of resistance in the digital ocean.

Resources

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The best time to self-host your code is now.”