Escape GitHub: Self-Hosted Git with Gitea

Complete guide to migrating from GitHub to a self-hosted Gitea instance with full CI/CD capabilities

Mission Briefing

GitHub’s acquisition by Microsoft was the canary in the coal mine. Today’s “Copilot” suggestions are tomorrow’s mandatory AI reviews. It’s time to take back control of your code.

Why Gitea?

  • Lightweight: Runs on a Raspberry Pi if needed
  • Feature-Complete: Issues, PRs, CI/CD, packages, wikis
  • Migration-Ready: Direct GitHub import tools
  • Community-Driven: No corporate overlord

The Liberation Process

Phase 1: Infrastructure Setup

# Docker Compose deployment
version: '3'
services:
  gitea:
    image: gitea/gitea:latest
    container_name: gitea
    environment:
      - USER_UID=1000
      - USER_GID=1000
      - GITEA__database__DB_TYPE=postgres
      - GITEA__database__HOST=db:5432
    restart: always
    networks:
      - gitea
    volumes:
      - ./gitea:/data
      - /etc/timezone:/etc/timezone:ro
      - /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro
    ports:
      - "3000:3000"
      - "222:22"
    depends_on:
      - db

Phase 2: Data Migration

The migration tool preserves everything:

  • Repositories with full history
  • Issues and pull requests
  • Wikis and project boards
  • Stars and watches (as much as possible)
# Use Gitea's built-in migrator
gitea migrate --config /data/gitea/conf/app.ini \
  --type github \
  --url https://github.com/yourusername/yourrepo

Phase 3: CI/CD Liberation

Replace GitHub Actions with Gitea Actions (Drone CI compatible):

name: Build and Test
on: [push, pull_request]

jobs:
  test:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v3
      - name: Run tests
        run: |
          npm install
          npm test

Advanced Defenses

Federation via ActivityPub

Gitea is implementing ActivityPub support, allowing:

  • Cross-instance collaboration
  • Decentralized issue tracking
  • Federated code search

Backup Strategies

# Automated backup script
#!/bin/bash
BACKUP_DIR="/backups/gitea"
DATE=$(date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S)

# Backup database
docker exec gitea_db pg_dump -U gitea gitea > $BACKUP_DIR/db_$DATE.sql

# Backup repositories and data
tar -czf $BACKUP_DIR/data_$DATE.tar.gz /var/lib/gitea

# Sync to remote storage
rclone sync $BACKUP_DIR remote:gitea-backups/

Performance Optimization

With proper tuning, Gitea can handle:

  • 10,000+ repositories
  • 1,000+ concurrent users
  • Sub-second page loads

Key optimizations:

  • Enable Redis caching
  • Use PostgreSQL over SQLite
  • Configure proper indexing
  • Enable Git LFS for large files

Cost Analysis

GitHub Enterprise: $21/user/month Self-Hosted Gitea: ~$20/month total for small team

  • VPS: $10-15/month (Hetzner, Contabo)
  • Backup storage: $5/month (Backblaze B2)
  • Domain + SSL: $15/year
  • Your time: Priceless freedom

Common Objections Debunked

“But GitHub has better uptime!” Your $10 VPS probably has better uptime than GitHub’s recent track record.

“What about discoverability?” Mirror to GitHub if needed. Keep the primary on your infrastructure.

“It’s too complex!” If you can deploy a Node app, you can run Gitea.

The Path Forward

  1. Start with private repos
  2. Migrate active projects gradually
  3. Keep GitHub as a mirror initially
  4. Cut the cord when comfortable

Remember: Every self-hosted instance is a beacon of resistance in the digital ocean.

Resources

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The best time to self-host your code is now.”

