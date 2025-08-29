Captain Seuros has been on Mars for two years. Fresh colonists arrive with questions, misconceptions, and the dangerous confidence of those who haven't yet learned what this red planet demands. These are the conversations that happen when the official briefings end.

Captain Seuros sits alone in the corner of Habitat 7’s cafeteria, methodically eating his reconstituted meal while reviewing field reports on his tablet. The lunch crowd bustles around him—mostly fresh colonists who arrived on the last transport from Earth. Their conversations are loud, optimistic, full of plans to “revolutionize” Mars operations.

Urzil, a recent arrival, approaches hesitantly with his tray.

Urzil: “Mind if I sit here, Captain? The other tables are full.”

Seuros: (without looking up) “Free colony.”

Urzil: (settling into his chair) “I’ve been here three weeks now, and I’m really eager to contribute. When do you think I might be ready for an off-base mission? I’m a fast learner, and I think I could really help the team.”

(Seuros finally looks up from his tablet, studying Urzil with the same expression he might use to examine a malfunctioning air recycler.)

Seuros: “What do you think you could help with?”

Urzil: “Well, anything really! I’ve been watching the mission briefings, and I have some fresh perspectives. Maybe there are more efficient routes to the mining sites, or better ways to coordinate the teams. Back on Earth, I was always good at optimizing processes.”

Seuros: “Ah.” (He sets down his fork) “You want to know when you can go off-base?”

Urzil: “Yes, sir. I’m ready to contribute.”

Seuros: “The fact that you don’t know what you don’t know is exactly why you’re not ready.”

Urzil: (confused) “I… what do you mean?”

Seuros: “You want to join an off-base mission. But you haven’t told me which mission reports you’ve studied. You haven’t identified a specific problem with our current operations. You haven’t proposed a concrete improvement backed by data. You just want to ‘help’ and think you might have ‘better ways.’”

(Seuros pulls up something on his tablet and turns it toward Urzil.)

Seuros: “This is Rodriguez. Been here eight months. Last week she came to me and said, ‘Captain, I’ve read the last fifteen mining runs to Site Delta-7. I noticed the rovers are taking Route C because it’s marked as safest, but the terrain analysis from the last six months shows the dust storm patterns have shifted. Route B is now 23% shorter with only a 4% increase in risk. I’ve run simulations on three different scenarios. Can I join the next mission to test this route adjustment?’”

(He swipes to another report.)

Seuros: “That’s the difference. Rodriguez studied the field reports, identified a specific inefficiency, proposed a data-backed solution, and volunteered to validate her hypothesis. She didn’t just want to ‘help.’ She wanted to solve Problem X using Method Y with Evidence Z.”

Urzil: “But… I mean, isn’t that what seniors are supposed to figure out? I’m still learning the systems.”

(Seuros leans back, and for the first time, a thin smile crosses his face—not a pleasant one.)

Seuros: “And there it is. You’re waiting for someone to tell you what to do. That works on Earth, Urzil. Earth has middle management, safety nets, and the luxury of inefficiency. Mars doesn’t.”

(He gestures toward the viewport showing the rust-colored landscape.)

Seuros: “Out there, people die when someone waits for instructions. Mars rewards the junior who reads fifteen mission reports and says, ‘I think I found a problem.’ Mars kills the senior who says, ‘That’s not how we’ve always done it.’”

Urzil: “But what if I’m wrong? What if my idea breaks something that already works?”

Seuros: “What if you are? That’s why we test. That’s why we simulate. That’s why we have protocols. But the key word there is ‘we.’ You bring the hypothesis backed by data, we validate it together. The worst that happens is we learn something new.”

(Seuros returns to his meal, then pauses.)

Seuros: “You know what the real tragedy is? Back on Earth, some senior developer would pat you on the head and say, ‘Just focus on learning the system, kid. Don’t rock the boat.’ And you’d spend three years writing the same CRUD operations, never questioning why the search queries take twelve seconds when they could take twelve milliseconds.”

Urzil: “So… what should I do?”

Seuros: “Stop asking what you should do. Start asking what’s broken and how you might fix it. Read every field report from the last six months. Find something that bothers you—a inefficiency, a risk, a missed opportunity. Research it. Come back with data and a proposal.”

(He stands, gathering his tray.)

Seuros: “Mars doesn’t need more people who can follow instructions. Earth has billions of those. Mars needs people who can look at a problem everyone accepts as ‘just how things work’ and say, ‘What if it didn’t have to be?’”

(As Seuros walks away, Urzil stares out at the Martian landscape, his untouched lunch growing cold. For the first time since arriving, the red planet doesn’t look like an adventure—it looks like a responsibility.)

