SHIELD PROTOCOL ACTIVE

Multi-Provider Backup Strategy

BACKUP
INITIATED
DIFFICULTY INTERMEDIATE
PROTECTS AGAINST
AWSGoogle CloudAzureAny Cloud Provider

Executive Summary

After witnessing countless developers lose everything to sudden account suspensions, this protocol establishes a multi-provider backup strategy that ensures your data survives even if a vendor decides you no longer exist.

The Three-Two-One-Zero Rule

Traditional backup follows the 3-2-1 rule:

  • 3 copies of important data
  • 2 different storage media types
  • 1 offsite backup

We’re adding:

  • 0 trust in any single provider

Implementation

Phase 1: Inventory Your Data

First, identify what needs protection:

# Create a data inventory
cat > ~/.backup-manifest.yaml << 'EOF'
critical:
  - path: ~/projects
    size: 50GB
    type: code
  - path: ~/documents/contracts
    size: 5GB
    type: legal
  - path: ~/.ssh
    size: 100MB
    type: keys
  - path: ~/.gnupg
    size: 200MB
    type: encryption

important:
  - path: ~/archives
    size: 200GB
    type: historical
EOF

Phase 2: Primary Cloud Backup (Provider A)

Using Restic for encrypted, deduplicated backups:

# Install restic
brew install restic  # macOS
# or
sudo apt install restic  # Ubuntu

# Initialize S3-compatible backup (works with AWS, Backblaze B2, Wasabi)
export RESTIC_REPOSITORY="s3:s3.amazonaws.com/your-backup-bucket"
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-access-key"
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret-key"
export RESTIC_PASSWORD="your-strong-password"

restic init

# Create backup script
cat > ~/bin/backup-primary.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail

RESTIC_REPOSITORY="s3:s3.amazonaws.com/your-backup-bucket"
export RESTIC_PASSWORD_FILE="~/.restic-password"

# Backup with tags
restic backup \
  --tag "automated" \
  --tag "$(date +%Y-%m-%d)" \
  --exclude-file ~/.backup-exclude \
  ~/projects \
  ~/documents \
  ~/.ssh \
  ~/.gnupg

# Cleanup old snapshots (keep 7 daily, 4 weekly, 12 monthly)
restic forget \
  --keep-daily 7 \
  --keep-weekly 4 \
  --keep-monthly 12 \
  --prune
EOF

chmod +x ~/bin/backup-primary.sh

Phase 3: Secondary Cloud Backup (Provider B)

Using Rclone for provider-agnostic sync:

# Install rclone
curl https://rclone.org/install.sh | sudo bash

# Configure Google Cloud Storage
rclone config
# Choose: n (new remote)
# Name: gcs-backup
# Storage: google cloud storage
# Follow auth flow

# Sync encrypted backup to GCS
cat > ~/bin/backup-secondary.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail

# Encrypt and sync to Google Cloud
rclone sync \
  ~/projects \
  gcs-backup:your-backup-bucket/projects \
  --crypt-remote gcs-backup:your-backup-bucket \
  --crypt-password "$(cat ~/.rclone-password)" \
  --progress
EOF

chmod +x ~/bin/backup-secondary.sh

Phase 4: Local Network Backup

Never underestimate physical control:

# Setup local NAS backup using rsync
cat > ~/bin/backup-local.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail

BACKUP_HOST="nas.local"
BACKUP_PATH="/volume1/backups/$(hostname)"

# Check if NAS is reachable
if ! ping -c 1 -W 2 $BACKUP_HOST > /dev/null 2>&1; then
  echo "NAS unreachable, skipping local backup"
  exit 0
fi

# Rsync with hard links for deduplication
rsync -avP \
  --link-dest="$BACKUP_PATH/latest" \
  --exclude-from ~/.backup-exclude \
  ~/projects \
  ~/documents \
  $BACKUP_HOST:$BACKUP_PATH/$(date +%Y-%m-%d-%H%M)

# Update latest symlink
ssh $BACKUP_HOST "ln -sfn $BACKUP_PATH/$(date +%Y-%m-%d-%H%M) $BACKUP_PATH/latest"
EOF

chmod +x ~/bin/backup-local.sh

Phase 5: Offline Archive

The ultimate insurance - cold storage:

# Quarterly offline backup to external drive
cat > ~/bin/backup-offline.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail

ARCHIVE_DRIVE="/Volumes/OfflineBackup"
ARCHIVE_PATH="$ARCHIVE_DRIVE/archives/$(date +%Y-Q%q)"

if [ ! -d "$ARCHIVE_DRIVE" ]; then
  echo "Archive drive not mounted!"
  exit 1
fi

# Create encrypted archive
tar -cf - ~/projects ~/documents | \
  gpg --symmetric --cipher-algo AES256 | \
  split -b 4G - "$ARCHIVE_PATH/backup-"

# Generate checksum
find "$ARCHIVE_PATH" -name "backup-*" -exec sha256sum {} \; > "$ARCHIVE_PATH/checksums.txt"

# Unmount for safety
diskutil unmount "$ARCHIVE_DRIVE"
echo "Offline archive complete. Store drive in secure location."
EOF

chmod +x ~/bin/backup-offline.sh

Phase 6: Automation & Monitoring

# Setup cron jobs
crontab -e

# Add these lines:
0 2 * * * /home/user/bin/backup-primary.sh >> /var/log/backup-primary.log 2>&1
0 4 * * * /home/user/bin/backup-secondary.sh >> /var/log/backup-secondary.log 2>&1
0 6 * * * /home/user/bin/backup-local.sh >> /var/log/backup-local.log 2>&1
0 0 1 */3 * /home/user/bin/backup-offline.sh  # Quarterly

# Monitor backup health
cat > ~/bin/backup-monitor.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash

# Check last backup times
echo "=== Backup Status ==="
echo "Primary: $(restic snapshots --latest 1 --json | jq -r '.[0].time')"
echo "Secondary: $(rclone lsl gcs-backup: | head -1 | awk '{print $2, $3}')"
echo "Local: $(ssh nas.local "ls -la /volume1/backups/$(hostname)/latest" | awk '{print $6, $7, $8}')"

# Alert if backup is older than 48 hours
# Add your alerting logic here (email, Slack, etc.)
EOF

chmod +x ~/bin/backup-monitor.sh

Recovery Testing

CRITICAL: A backup you’ve never restored is just wishful thinking.

Monthly Recovery Drill

# Test restore from each provider
mkdir ~/restore-test

# Test primary (Restic/S3)
restic restore latest --target ~/restore-test/primary --include ~/projects/important-file.txt

# Test secondary (Rclone/GCS)
rclone copy gcs-backup:your-backup-bucket/projects/important-file.txt ~/restore-test/secondary

# Test local (Rsync/NAS)
rsync -av nas.local:/volume1/backups/$(hostname)/latest/projects/important-file.txt ~/restore-test/local

# Verify all match
sha256sum ~/restore-test/*/important-file.txt

Cost Optimization

Monthly costs for 1TB backed up:

  • AWS S3 Glacier: ~$4
  • Backblaze B2: ~$5
  • Google Cloud Archive: ~$3
  • Local NAS: One-time hardware cost
  • Total: ~$12/month for peace of mind

Red Flags to Watch

If you see these, execute immediate backup:

  • “Please verify your account within X days”
  • Sudden API rate limiting
  • Support tickets taking longer than usual
  • Mass exodus from the provider on social media
  • Acquisition announcements

The Nuclear Option

If a provider locks you out:

# Emergency recovery from other providers
./emergency-restore.sh --source secondary --target ~/emergency-recovery
./emergency-restore.sh --source local --target ~/emergency-recovery

# Immediately replicate to new provider
rclone copy ~/emergency-recovery newprovider:emergency-backup

Remember

“The cloud is just someone else’s computer. And that someone can decide you don’t exist.”

Your data’s survival depends on your paranoia level. Adjust accordingly.