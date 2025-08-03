Executive Summary
After witnessing countless developers lose everything to sudden account suspensions, this protocol establishes a multi-provider backup strategy that ensures your data survives even if a vendor decides you no longer exist.
The Three-Two-One-Zero Rule
Traditional backup follows the 3-2-1 rule:
- 3 copies of important data
- 2 different storage media types
- 1 offsite backup
We’re adding:
- 0 trust in any single provider
Implementation
Phase 1: Inventory Your Data
First, identify what needs protection:
# Create a data inventory
cat > ~/.backup-manifest.yaml << 'EOF'
critical:
- path: ~/projects
size: 50GB
type: code
- path: ~/documents/contracts
size: 5GB
type: legal
- path: ~/.ssh
size: 100MB
type: keys
- path: ~/.gnupg
size: 200MB
type: encryption
important:
- path: ~/archives
size: 200GB
type: historical
EOF
Phase 2: Primary Cloud Backup (Provider A)
Using Restic for encrypted, deduplicated backups:
# Install restic
brew install restic # macOS
# or
sudo apt install restic # Ubuntu
# Initialize S3-compatible backup (works with AWS, Backblaze B2, Wasabi)
export RESTIC_REPOSITORY="s3:s3.amazonaws.com/your-backup-bucket"
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-access-key"
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret-key"
export RESTIC_PASSWORD="your-strong-password"
restic init
# Create backup script
cat > ~/bin/backup-primary.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail
RESTIC_REPOSITORY="s3:s3.amazonaws.com/your-backup-bucket"
export RESTIC_PASSWORD_FILE="~/.restic-password"
# Backup with tags
restic backup \
--tag "automated" \
--tag "$(date +%Y-%m-%d)" \
--exclude-file ~/.backup-exclude \
~/projects \
~/documents \
~/.ssh \
~/.gnupg
# Cleanup old snapshots (keep 7 daily, 4 weekly, 12 monthly)
restic forget \
--keep-daily 7 \
--keep-weekly 4 \
--keep-monthly 12 \
--prune
EOF
chmod +x ~/bin/backup-primary.sh
Phase 3: Secondary Cloud Backup (Provider B)
Using Rclone for provider-agnostic sync:
# Install rclone
curl https://rclone.org/install.sh | sudo bash
# Configure Google Cloud Storage
rclone config
# Choose: n (new remote)
# Name: gcs-backup
# Storage: google cloud storage
# Follow auth flow
# Sync encrypted backup to GCS
cat > ~/bin/backup-secondary.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail
# Encrypt and sync to Google Cloud
rclone sync \
~/projects \
gcs-backup:your-backup-bucket/projects \
--crypt-remote gcs-backup:your-backup-bucket \
--crypt-password "$(cat ~/.rclone-password)" \
--progress
EOF
chmod +x ~/bin/backup-secondary.sh
Phase 4: Local Network Backup
Never underestimate physical control:
# Setup local NAS backup using rsync
cat > ~/bin/backup-local.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail
BACKUP_HOST="nas.local"
BACKUP_PATH="/volume1/backups/$(hostname)"
# Check if NAS is reachable
if ! ping -c 1 -W 2 $BACKUP_HOST > /dev/null 2>&1; then
echo "NAS unreachable, skipping local backup"
exit 0
fi
# Rsync with hard links for deduplication
rsync -avP \
--link-dest="$BACKUP_PATH/latest" \
--exclude-from ~/.backup-exclude \
~/projects \
~/documents \
$BACKUP_HOST:$BACKUP_PATH/$(date +%Y-%m-%d-%H%M)
# Update latest symlink
ssh $BACKUP_HOST "ln -sfn $BACKUP_PATH/$(date +%Y-%m-%d-%H%M) $BACKUP_PATH/latest"
EOF
chmod +x ~/bin/backup-local.sh
Phase 5: Offline Archive
The ultimate insurance - cold storage:
# Quarterly offline backup to external drive
cat > ~/bin/backup-offline.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
set -euo pipefail
ARCHIVE_DRIVE="/Volumes/OfflineBackup"
ARCHIVE_PATH="$ARCHIVE_DRIVE/archives/$(date +%Y-Q%q)"
if [ ! -d "$ARCHIVE_DRIVE" ]; then
echo "Archive drive not mounted!"
exit 1
fi
# Create encrypted archive
tar -cf - ~/projects ~/documents | \
gpg --symmetric --cipher-algo AES256 | \
split -b 4G - "$ARCHIVE_PATH/backup-"
# Generate checksum
find "$ARCHIVE_PATH" -name "backup-*" -exec sha256sum {} \; > "$ARCHIVE_PATH/checksums.txt"
# Unmount for safety
diskutil unmount "$ARCHIVE_DRIVE"
echo "Offline archive complete. Store drive in secure location."
EOF
chmod +x ~/bin/backup-offline.sh
Phase 6: Automation & Monitoring
# Setup cron jobs
crontab -e
# Add these lines:
0 2 * * * /home/user/bin/backup-primary.sh >> /var/log/backup-primary.log 2>&1
0 4 * * * /home/user/bin/backup-secondary.sh >> /var/log/backup-secondary.log 2>&1
0 6 * * * /home/user/bin/backup-local.sh >> /var/log/backup-local.log 2>&1
0 0 1 */3 * /home/user/bin/backup-offline.sh # Quarterly
# Monitor backup health
cat > ~/bin/backup-monitor.sh << 'EOF'
#!/bin/bash
# Check last backup times
echo "=== Backup Status ==="
echo "Primary: $(restic snapshots --latest 1 --json | jq -r '.[0].time')"
echo "Secondary: $(rclone lsl gcs-backup: | head -1 | awk '{print $2, $3}')"
echo "Local: $(ssh nas.local "ls -la /volume1/backups/$(hostname)/latest" | awk '{print $6, $7, $8}')"
# Alert if backup is older than 48 hours
# Add your alerting logic here (email, Slack, etc.)
EOF
chmod +x ~/bin/backup-monitor.sh
Recovery Testing
CRITICAL: A backup you’ve never restored is just wishful thinking.
Monthly Recovery Drill
# Test restore from each provider
mkdir ~/restore-test
# Test primary (Restic/S3)
restic restore latest --target ~/restore-test/primary --include ~/projects/important-file.txt
# Test secondary (Rclone/GCS)
rclone copy gcs-backup:your-backup-bucket/projects/important-file.txt ~/restore-test/secondary
# Test local (Rsync/NAS)
rsync -av nas.local:/volume1/backups/$(hostname)/latest/projects/important-file.txt ~/restore-test/local
# Verify all match
sha256sum ~/restore-test/*/important-file.txt
Cost Optimization
Monthly costs for 1TB backed up:
- AWS S3 Glacier: ~$4
- Backblaze B2: ~$5
- Google Cloud Archive: ~$3
- Local NAS: One-time hardware cost
- Total: ~$12/month for peace of mind
Red Flags to Watch
If you see these, execute immediate backup:
- “Please verify your account within X days”
- Sudden API rate limiting
- Support tickets taking longer than usual
- Mass exodus from the provider on social media
- Acquisition announcements
The Nuclear Option
If a provider locks you out:
# Emergency recovery from other providers
./emergency-restore.sh --source secondary --target ~/emergency-recovery
./emergency-restore.sh --source local --target ~/emergency-recovery
# Immediately replicate to new provider
rclone copy ~/emergency-recovery newprovider:emergency-backup
Remember
“The cloud is just someone else’s computer. And that someone can decide you don’t exist.”
Your data’s survival depends on your paranoia level. Adjust accordingly.