Posts tagged "llm"

If You Think MCP Is Just a Tool Registry, You’re Missing the Point Model Context Protocol (MCP) isn't just a tool registry—it's a paradigm shift that turns AI assistants into true development partners. May 6, 2025

Prompts in MCP: Preloaded Sanity, Not Just Fancy Slash Commands MCP Prompts aren't just templates—they're server-defined, discoverable scripts that bring preloaded sanity to your AI development workflow. May 6, 2025