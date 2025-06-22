During Atlas Monkey's first intergalactic jump, the crew discovers shocking patterns in Chronos temporal archives: a $2.41 trillion ancient conspiracy where corporations deliberately created technical debt instead of solving it. From subscription traps to certification rackets, Captain Seuros and the crew analyze how civilizations fell to vendor lock-in - and how [ContribOSS](https://www.contriboss.com) standards might prevent history from repeating.

Jun 22, 2025