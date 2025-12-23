Blackship: A FreeBSD Jail Orchestrator That Understands State

I’ve been running FreeBSD as my daily workstation for 2+ years, with jails handling everything from development environments to services. The tooling is fine. But “fine” doesn’t cut it when you have 15 jails with dependencies, need health checks, and want to know exactly what state each jail is in.

Blackship is a FreeBSD jail orchestrator with:

TOML configuration

Dependency management (topological ordering via petgraph)

State machine lifecycle control

ZFS integration (snapshots, clones, send/receive)

Health checks with circuit breaker protection

Docker-like Jailfile templates

Quick Start ¶

# Install cargo install blackship # Create config cat > blackship.toml << 'EOF' [config] data_dir = "/var/blackship" zfs_enabled = true zpool = "zroot" dataset = "blackship" [[jails]] name = "web" release = "15.0-RELEASE" hostname = "web.local" [jails.network] vnet = true bridge = "blackship0" ip = "10.0.1.10" gateway = "10.0.1.1" EOF # Bootstrap FreeBSD release blackship bootstrap 15.0-RELEASE # Create network blackship network create default --subnet 10.0.1.0/24 --gateway 10.0.1.1 --bridge blackship0 # Launch blackship up web

That’s a running jail with VNET networking.

What Makes It Different ¶

State Machines, Not Flags ¶

Every jail has explicit states:

stateDiagram-v2 [*] --> Stopped Stopped --> Starting: start() Starting --> Running: started() Running --> Stopping: stop() Stopping --> Stopped: stopped() Starting --> Failed: fail() Running --> Failed: fail() Stopping --> Failed: fail() Failed --> Stopped: recover()

Invalid transitions are rejected. You can’t stop a jail that’s already stopped. You can’t start a jail that’s starting. The system knows what’s happening.

Dependency Ordering ¶

[[ jails ]] name = "app" depends_on = [ "cache" , "database" ] [[ jails ]] name = "cache" [[ jails ]] name = "database"

Run blackship up app :

Start database Start cache Start app

Run blackship down app :

Stop app Stop cache Stop database

Dry run first: blackship up app --dry-run

The Warden (Supervisor) ¶

Auto-restart with exponential backoff and circuit breaker:

blackship supervise

When a jail crashes:

Wait 1 second, restart If it crashes again, wait 2 seconds Then 4s, 8s, 16s… up to 60s max After 5 consecutive failures, circuit opens (no restarts for 5 minutes) After 5 minutes, try again in half-open state

No restart loops. No hammering the system.

ZFS Everything ¶

# Snapshots blackship snapshot create web pre-upgrade blackship snapshot list web blackship snapshot rollback web pre-upgrade --force blackship snapshot delete web old-snap # Clones blackship clone web@pre-upgrade web-test # Export/Import blackship export web -o backup.tar.zst blackship export web -o backup.zfs --zfs-send # Fast blackship import backup.tar.zst --name web-restored

Jailfile Templates ¶

Build reproducible jails:

FROM 15.0-RELEASE METADATA name=nginx version=1.0 ARG NGINX_VERSION=1.26 ENV NGINX_VERSION=${NGINX_VERSION} RUN pkg install -y nginx-${NGINX_VERSION} RUN sysrc nginx_enable=YES COPY nginx.conf /usr/local/etc/nginx/nginx.conf COPY html/ /usr/local/www/html/ WORKDIR /usr/local/www EXPOSE 80/tcp CMD /usr/local/sbin/nginx -g 'daemon off;'

Build it:

blackship build -f Jailfile -n nginx-jail blackship build -f Jailfile -n nginx-jail --build-arg NGINX_VERSION= 1.26

Health Checks ¶

Command-based. Exit 0 = healthy.

[ jails . healthcheck ] enabled = true [[ jails . healthcheck . checks ]] name = "http" command = "curl -sf http://localhost:80/health" target = "jail" interval = 30 timeout = 10 retries = 3 [[ jails . healthcheck . checks ]] name = "process" command = "pgrep nginx" target = "jail"

Monitor:

blackship health web blackship health --watch --interval 5 blackship health --json # For scripting

Lifecycle Hooks ¶

Run scripts at specific phases:

[[ jails . hooks ]] phase = "post_start" target = "jail" command = "/etc/rc.d/nginx start" on_failure = "abort" [[ jails . hooks ]] phase = "pre_stop" target = "jail" command = "/etc/rc.d/nginx stop" on_failure = "continue"

Phases: pre_create , post_create , pre_start , post_start , pre_stop , post_stop

Port Forwarding ¶

Uses PF anchors (no manual /etc/pf.conf editing):

blackship expose web -p 80 blackship expose web -p 443 -I 192.168.1.100 blackship expose web -p 8080 --internal 80 --proto tcp blackship ports

Add to /etc/pf.conf :

rdr-anchor "blackship" anchor "blackship"

Full Example: Web Stack ¶

[ config ] data_dir = "/var/blackship" zfs_enabled = true zpool = "zroot" dataset = "blackship" [[ jails ]] name = "postgres" release = "15.0-RELEASE" hostname = "db.local" [ jails . network ] vnet = true bridge = "blackship0" ip = "10.0.1.10" gateway = "10.0.1.1" [[ jails ]] name = "redis" release = "15.0-RELEASE" hostname = "cache.local" [ jails . network ] vnet = true bridge = "blackship0" ip = "10.0.1.11" gateway = "10.0.1.1" [[ jails ]] name = "webapp" release = "15.0-RELEASE" hostname = "app.local" depends_on = [ "postgres" , "redis" ] [ jails . network ] vnet = true bridge = "blackship0" ip = "10.0.1.20" gateway = "10.0.1.1" [ jails . network . dns ] nameservers = [ "8.8.8.8" ] mode = "custom" [ jails . healthcheck ] enabled = true [[ jails . healthcheck . checks ]] name = "http" command = "curl -sf http://localhost:3000/health" target = "jail" interval = 30

blackship up --all # Starts: postgres → redis → webapp blackship down --all # Stops: webapp → redis → postgres

Commands Reference ¶

Lifecycle: up , down , restart , ps , check , init , cleanup

Console: console <jail> , exec <jail> -- <cmd>

Bootstrap: bootstrap <release> , releases list|delete|verify

Networking: network create|destroy|list , expose , ports

Snapshots: snapshot create|list|rollback|delete , clone

Export/Import: export , import

Build: build , template list|inspect|validate

Monitoring: health , supervise , logs

Shell Completion: completion bash|zsh|fish

FreeBSD 14.0+

ZFS (optional, for snapshots/clones)

PF (optional, for port forwarding)

# From crates.io cargo install blackship # Or download binary fetch https://github.com/seuros/blackship/releases/latest/download/blackship-freebsd-amd64.tar.gz tar xzf blackship-freebsd-amd64.tar.gz mv blackship /usr/local/bin/ # Shell completion blackship completion zsh > /usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/_blackship

Why I Built This ¶

Existing jail managers are either too simple (no dependencies, no state tracking) or too complex (full VM management when I just need jails).

I wanted:

Clean state machine lifecycle with explicit transitions

Automatic dependency ordering

Circuit breaker protection against restart loops

ZFS-first design without bolted-on abstractions

Docker-like build templates without the Docker overhead

Blackship is that.

The name comes from Warhammer 40K. In the Imperium, Black Ships are massive vessels operated by the Adeptus Astra Telepathica. Their purpose: transport dangerous psykers across the galaxy, containing them in specialized cells until they reach Terra.

The parallel to FreeBSD jails was too good to ignore:

Containment : Jails isolate processes like Black Ships isolate psykers

: Jails isolate processes like Black Ships isolate psykers Transport : Export/import moves jails between systems like Black Ships move cargo between worlds

: Export/import moves jails between systems like Black Ships move cargo between worlds Control: State machines ensure nothing escapes containment unexpectedly

The internal naming follows the naval theme:

Warden : The supervisor daemon (guards the cargo)

: The supervisor daemon (guards the cargo) Bridge : Central orchestration component (the ship’s command center)

: Central orchestration component (the ship’s command center) Bulkhead : Isolation boundaries between jails

: Isolation boundaries between jails Sickbay: Health check system

No, it has nothing to do with race. It’s a 40K reference. The Emperor protects.

GitHub | MIT License

The bridge is yours. Launch your fleet.