NoFlyList: Choosing Between Polymorphic and Model-Specific Tags
Let’s build a blog platform to understand when to use polymorphic vs model-specific tags.
Setup
# Create our models
rails generate model Article title:string content:text
rails generate model Video title:string url:string
rails generate no_fly_list:install # For polymorphic tags
rails generate no_fly_list:tagging Article
rails generate no_fly_list:tagging Video
Scenario 1: Shared Categories
Articles and videos share the same category system:
class Article < ApplicationRecord
include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord
has_tags :categories,
polymorphic: true, # Uses shared tags table
restrict_to_existing: true
end
class Video < ApplicationRecord
include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord
has_tags :categories,
polymorphic: true,
restrict_to_existing: true
end
# Usage
article = Article.create!(title: "Rails Tips")
article.categories_list = "programming, tutorials"
video = Video.create!(title: "Rails Setup Guide")
video.categories_list = "programming, beginners"
# Find all programming content across both models
articles = Article.with_any_categories("programming")
videos = Video.with_any_categories("programming")
Scenario 2: Model-Specific Tags
Articles have technical requirements, videos have equipment details:
class Article < ApplicationRecord
include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord
has_tags :technical_requirements # Model-specific
end
class Video < ApplicationRecord
include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord
has_tags :equipment_used # Model-specific
end
# Usage
article.technical_requirements_list = "ruby-3.2, rails-7.2"
video.equipment_used_list = "sony-a7iii, rode-mic"
Mixed Usage
Combine both approaches:
class Article < ApplicationRecord
include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord
has_tags :categories, polymorphic: true # Shared
has_tags :technical_requirements # Specific
has_tags :author_notes # Specific
end
# Find articles by shared categories and specific requirements
Article.with_any_categories("programming")
.with_all_technical_requirements("ruby-3.2")
Database Structure
Polymorphic tags:
# application_tags
create_table :application_tags do |t|
t.string :name
t.timestamps
end
# application_taggings
create_table :application_taggings do |t|
t.references :tag
t.references :taggable, polymorphic: true
t.string :context
t.timestamps
end
Model-specific tags:
# article_tags
create_table :article_tags do |t|
t.string :name
t.timestamps
end
# article_taggings
create_table :article_taggings do |t|
t.references :tag
t.references :article
t.string :context
t.timestamps
end
When to Use Each
Use polymorphic tags when:
- Tags need to be shared across models
- You want centralized tag management
- Tags require validation across all models
Use model-specific tags when:
- Tags are unique to the model
- You want simpler queries
- Tags don’t need to be shared
Performance Considerations
Polymorphic tags:
- One query across multiple tables
- Slower for large datasets
- More complex indexes
Model-specific tags:
- Direct table access
- Faster for single-model queries
- Simpler indexing
