NoFlyList: Choosing Between Polymorphic and Model-Specific Tags

Let’s build a blog platform to understand when to use polymorphic vs model-specific tags.

Setup

# Create our models
rails generate model Article title:string content:text
rails generate model Video title:string url:string
rails generate no_fly_list:install      # For polymorphic tags
rails generate no_fly_list:tagging Article
rails generate no_fly_list:tagging Video

Scenario 1: Shared Categories

Articles and videos share the same category system:

class Article < ApplicationRecord
  include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord

  has_tags :categories,
    polymorphic: true,  # Uses shared tags table
    restrict_to_existing: true
end

class Video < ApplicationRecord
  include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord

  has_tags :categories,
    polymorphic: true,
    restrict_to_existing: true
end

# Usage
article = Article.create!(title: "Rails Tips")
article.categories_list = "programming, tutorials"

video = Video.create!(title: "Rails Setup Guide")
video.categories_list = "programming, beginners"

# Find all programming content across both models
articles = Article.with_any_categories("programming")
videos = Video.with_any_categories("programming")

Scenario 2: Model-Specific Tags

Articles have technical requirements, videos have equipment details:

class Article < ApplicationRecord
  include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord

  has_tags :technical_requirements  # Model-specific
end

class Video < ApplicationRecord
  include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord

  has_tags :equipment_used  # Model-specific
end

# Usage
article.technical_requirements_list = "ruby-3.2, rails-7.2"
video.equipment_used_list = "sony-a7iii, rode-mic"

Mixed Usage

Combine both approaches:

class Article < ApplicationRecord
  include NoFlyList::TaggableRecord

  has_tags :categories, polymorphic: true  # Shared
  has_tags :technical_requirements         # Specific
  has_tags :author_notes                   # Specific
end

# Find articles by shared categories and specific requirements
Article.with_any_categories("programming")
       .with_all_technical_requirements("ruby-3.2")

Database Structure

Polymorphic tags:

# application_tags
create_table :application_tags do |t|
  t.string :name
  t.timestamps
end

# application_taggings
create_table :application_taggings do |t|
  t.references :tag
  t.references :taggable, polymorphic: true
  t.string :context
  t.timestamps
end

Model-specific tags:

# article_tags
create_table :article_tags do |t|
  t.string :name
  t.timestamps
end

# article_taggings
create_table :article_taggings do |t|
  t.references :tag
  t.references :article
  t.string :context
  t.timestamps
end

When to Use Each

Use polymorphic tags when:

  • Tags need to be shared across models
  • You want centralized tag management
  • Tags require validation across all models

Use model-specific tags when:

  • Tags are unique to the model
  • You want simpler queries
  • Tags don’t need to be shared

Performance Considerations

Polymorphic tags:

  • One query across multiple tables
  • Slower for large datasets
  • More complex indexes

Model-specific tags:

  • Direct table access
  • Faster for single-model queries
  • Simpler indexing

