Mission Briefing ¶

Platforms want you to pay per process. Heroku charges per dyno. AWS bills per container. Foreman needs Ruby. PM2 needs Node. systemd needs… systemd.

FreeBSD doesn’t have Docker. Alpine uses OpenRC. Your Go binary shouldn’t require Ruby just to supervise it.

Mothership liberates you from runtime dependencies and platform billing models.

Single Binary : No Ruby, Node, or systemd required

: No Ruby, Node, or systemd required Platform-Agnostic : Same config for Heroku, AWS, bare metal, FreeBSD

: Same config for Heroku, AWS, bare metal, FreeBSD One Process : Platforms see one dyno/container, you run multiple services

: Platforms see one dyno/container, you run multiple services Built-In Proxy : HTTP/WebSocket routing without nginx

: HTTP/WebSocket routing without nginx FreeBSD Native: Works where Docker doesn’t exist

The Liberation Process ¶

Phase 1: Install ¶

cargo install mothership # Or download binary curl -L https://github.com/seuros/mothership/releases/latest/download/mothership- $( uname -s ) - $( uname -m ) .tar.gz | tar xz

No runtime dependencies. Works on Linux, FreeBSD, macOS.

Phase 2: Configuration ¶

One config replaces Procfile, systemd units, nginx configs, and docker-compose.yml:

# ship-manifest.toml [ mothership . bind ] http = "0.0.0.0:8080" # Migrations run before ships start [[ mothership . prelaunch ]] name = "migrations" command = "bundle exec rails db:migrate" # Web server [[ fleet . web ]] name = "app" command = "bundle exec puma" routes = [{ bind = "http" , pattern = "/.*" }] healthcheck = "/health" # Background workers [[ fleet . workers ]] name = "workers" command = "bundle exec good_job" depends_on = [ "app" ]

Phase 3: Deploy Anywhere ¶

Heroku (one dyno instead of three):

mothership # They see one process, you run three

Bare Metal:

mothership # Same config, zero changes

FreeBSD Jail:

mothership # Works where Docker doesn't

Platform Cost Comparison ¶

Traditional Deployment ¶

Heroku : $7/month per dyno × 3 (web + worker + scheduler) = $21/month

: $7/month per dyno × 3 (web + worker + scheduler) = $21/month AWS ECS : $0.05/hour per task × 3 = ~$108/month

: $0.05/hour per task × 3 = ~$108/month Supervisor: Foreman (needs Ruby), PM2 (needs Node), systemd (needs Linux)

Mothership Deployment ¶

Heroku : $7/month × 1 dyno = $7/month

: $7/month × 1 dyno = $7/month AWS ECS : $0.05/hour × 1 task = ~$36/month

: $0.05/hour × 1 task = ~$36/month Supervisor: Static binary, no runtime

Savings: 66% on Heroku, 66% on AWS, zero runtime overhead

Advanced Features ¶

Serve markdown to LLMs, full app to browsers, static cache to bots:

[[ fleet . web ]] name = "app" routes = [{ pattern = "/.*" , ua_filter = "browser" }] [[ fleet . web ]] name = "markdown-api" routes = [{ pattern = "/.*" , ua_filter = "llm" }]

HTTP Fingerprinting ¶

Ja4H fingerprints detect headless browsers even when they spoof User-Agent.

CORS Preflight Cache ¶

Cache OPTIONS requests. 100k+ requests/day → cached once per unique request.

Prometheus Metrics ¶

Built-in telemetry at /metrics . No separate exporter needed.

PostgreSQL advisory locks coordinate migrations across servers:

[ mothership . flagship ] enabled = true election = "postgres" election_url = "$DATABASE_URL"

Server 1 runs migrations. Servers 2-3 wait. No Consul. No etcd.

Common Objections Debunked ¶

“Heroku’s best practice is one process per dyno!” Best practice for their billing, not your wallet.

“What about separation of concerns?” Processes still separate. Just managed by one supervisor instead of three dynos.

“systemd is standard!” FreeBSD doesn’t have it. Alpine uses OpenRC. “Standard” Linux isn’t universal.

“I need Docker!” No you don’t. You need process isolation. Mothership provides that without containers.

Migration Path ¶

Test locally: Replace Foreman with Mothership Deploy to staging: Same config on staging server Consolidate production: Reduce dyno/container count FreeBSD migration: Move workloads to FreeBSD if desired

No platform lock-in. Same config everywhere.

The Freedom Stack ¶

Mothership pairs with:

Blackship : FreeBSD jail orchestration (container-level isolation)

: FreeBSD jail orchestration (container-level isolation) PostgreSQL : Database without vendor lock-in

: Database without vendor lock-in Caddy/nginx : External reverse proxy if needed

: External reverse proxy if needed FreeBSD: OS without corporate capture

Performance Metrics ¶

Binary Size : ~10MB (no TUI/WASM), ~19MB (full features)

: ~10MB (no TUI/WASM), ~19MB (full features) Memory : <50MB resident for typical deployment

: <50MB resident for typical deployment Startup : Sub-second for most configurations

: Sub-second for most configurations Throughput: Handles thousands of requests/second

Built On ¶

Mothership uses Rama for the proxy layer. All credit to Glen and the Rama team for building production-ready proxy infrastructure.

“The best platform is the one that doesn’t tell you how to deploy.”