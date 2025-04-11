LLMs and the Ossification of APIs: Are We Stuck with Prehistoric Patterns? How AI coding assistants are influencing API design in Ruby, and whether we're reinforcing old patterns or creating new opportunities. Apr 11, 2025

Building ActiveCypher: When Ruby Learns to Speak Graph How building a Cypher DSL taught me more about framework design, why supporting legacy is a trap. May 26, 2025

Finding the Road Back Home: Building a Clean PostGIS Gem for Rails 8 How I escaped the zoo of monkey patches and built a clean, Rails 8-friendly PostGIS adapter gem that actually works with modern Rails. May 31, 2025

My JRuby Saga: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and (Almost) Accept the JVM How working with JRuby 10 and Rails 8 changed my perspective on the JVM, one reluctant commit at a time. Jun 8, 2025

Operation: From State Hero to Zero The surgical breakdown of a 1.6k LOC Ruby monolith into focused modules. Or: how I performed open-heart surgery on a dying codebase and lived to tell the tale. Jun 19, 2025

Software Is Not a Nursing Home: Breaking Free from Legacy Support Legacy support isn't just technical debt—it's innovation debt. Here's why I finally bumped my Ruby gem to require version 3.2.0 and why you should stop dragging corpses through your codebase. Jun 19, 2025

Breaking Chains: Why I Dropped Rails 7.1 Support in state_machines-activerecord 0.40.0 After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past. Jul 1, 2025