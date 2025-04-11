LLMs and the Ossification of APIs: Are We Stuck with Prehistoric Patterns?
How AI coding assistants are influencing API design in Ruby, and whether we're reinforcing old patterns or creating new opportunities.
How building a Cypher DSL taught me more about framework design, why supporting legacy is a trap.
How I escaped the zoo of monkey patches and built a clean, Rails 8-friendly PostGIS adapter gem that actually works with modern Rails.
How working with JRuby 10 and Rails 8 changed my perspective on the JVM, one reluctant commit at a time.
The surgical breakdown of a 1.6k LOC Ruby monolith into focused modules. Or: how I performed open-heart surgery on a dying codebase and lived to tell the tale.
Legacy support isn't just technical debt—it's innovation debt. Here's why I finally bumped my Ruby gem to require version 3.2.0 and why you should stop dragging corpses through your codebase.
After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past.
The unfiltered story of Rails Lens: ten years of frustration, harassment, theft, and finally breaking free to build something better. From TOML discoveries to AI validation, this is how persistence beats pattern parasites.