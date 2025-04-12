The Rise of 'Vibe Packages' in Open Source Development When AI-driven speed meets open source ecosystems, we get 'vibe packages'—libraries published fast but maintained poorly. Here's the impact. Apr 12, 2025

LLMs and the Ossification of APIs: Are We Stuck with Prehistoric Patterns? How AI coding assistants are influencing API design in Ruby, and whether we're reinforcing old patterns or creating new opportunities. Apr 11, 2025

The Big Yanking: Why I'm Removing Bogus Package Versions, and You Probably Should Too As an open-source maintainer, I'm yanking broken package versions. Here's why you should too. Jun 8, 2025

The Accidental Maintainer: How I Got Promoted by Complaining From critic to maintainer in one conversation: what happens when you complain about a gem and suddenly become responsible for fixing it. Jun 17, 2025

The Reality Check Nobody Talks About: What OSS Actually Costs The hidden costs of open source development that every Twitter advocate with a stable salary won't tell you about. Jun 17, 2025

The Ecosystem of OSS Contributors: More Than Just Code Beyond "people who write code" - the 15+ types of contributors that make open source projects thrive, and why every role matters in the digital ecosystem. Jun 18, 2025

Your OSS Portfolio: Why GitHub is Your Real Resume How open source contributions became immutable proof of skills, why GitHub matters more than LinkedIn, and the future where code speaks louder than credentials. Jun 18, 2025

Software Is Not a Nursing Home: Breaking Free from Legacy Support Legacy support isn't just technical debt—it's innovation debt. Here's why I finally bumped my Ruby gem to require version 3.2.0 and why you should stop dragging corpses through your codebase. Jun 19, 2025

Breaking Chains: Why I Dropped Rails 7.1 Support in state_machines-activerecord 0.40.0 After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past. Jul 1, 2025

Pattern Parasites Are Real—And They're Sending Me Angry Emails Why open source maintainers burn out: an autopsy of entitlement culture. Dropping legacy support triggered an email storm that perfectly demonstrates the parasitic mindset keeping us trapped in the past. Jul 12, 2025