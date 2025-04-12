The Rise of 'Vibe Packages' in Open Source Development
When AI-driven speed meets open source ecosystems, we get 'vibe packages'—libraries published fast but maintained poorly. Here's the impact.
How AI coding assistants are influencing API design in Ruby, and whether we're reinforcing old patterns or creating new opportunities.
As an open-source maintainer, I'm yanking broken package versions. Here's why you should too.
From critic to maintainer in one conversation: what happens when you complain about a gem and suddenly become responsible for fixing it.
The hidden costs of open source development that every Twitter advocate with a stable salary won't tell you about.
Beyond "people who write code" - the 15+ types of contributors that make open source projects thrive, and why every role matters in the digital ecosystem.
How open source contributions became immutable proof of skills, why GitHub matters more than LinkedIn, and the future where code speaks louder than credentials.
Legacy support isn't just technical debt—it's innovation debt. Here's why I finally bumped my Ruby gem to require version 3.2.0 and why you should stop dragging corpses through your codebase.
After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past.
Why open source maintainers burn out: an autopsy of entitlement culture. Dropping legacy support triggered an email storm that perfectly demonstrates the parasitic mindset keeping us trapped in the past.
The rise of single-maintainer projects like SQLite and curl isn't an anomaly - it's the future. Why committees kill innovation and how solo developers or super focused teams with clear vision will reshape open source.