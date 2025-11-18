Posts tagged "formats"

In 2024, I authored LRDL (LLM Requirements Definition Language) - the exact same concept as TOON. After spending thousands in API calls testing it, I found out only frontier models understand it, at extra thinking cost. Small models need structure. Deepseek started speaking Mandarin mid-discussion. Gemini replied in Russian. Claude refactored my Ruby code to Java. I wiped the guide from GitHub because I know any big project will output bad results. Now TOON is getting the same hype cycle, and we're heading toward software that's not only SLOP - it's dangerous.

Nov 18, 2025