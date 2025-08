Pattern Parasites Are Real—And They're Sending Me Angry Emails Why open source maintainers burn out: an autopsy of entitlement culture. Dropping legacy support triggered an email storm that perfectly demonstrates the parasitic mindset keeping us trapped in the past. Jul 12, 2025

The Apex Architect: Why Single-Vision Projects Will Dominate Open Source The rise of single-maintainer projects like SQLite and curl isn't an anomaly - it's the future. Why committees kill innovation and how solo developers or super focused teams with clear vision will reshape open source. Jul 13, 2025

The Empathy Exploit: Why We Defend Bad Advice (Part 2 - Breaking Free and Choosing Better) Learn how to break free from the laboratory system, spot genuine technical leaders, and redirect your empathy to protect the real victims. Plus: How the "be kind" movement was weaponized to silence technical expertise. Jul 19, 2025