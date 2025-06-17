The Accidental Maintainer: How I Got Promoted by Complaining From critic to maintainer in one conversation: what happens when you complain about a gem and suddenly become responsible for fixing it. Jun 17, 2025

The Reality Check Nobody Talks About: What OSS Actually Costs The hidden costs of open source development that every Twitter advocate with a stable salary won't tell you about. Jun 17, 2025

Operation: From State Hero to Zero The surgical breakdown of a 1.6k LOC Ruby monolith into focused modules. Or: how I performed open-heart surgery on a dying codebase and lived to tell the tale. Jun 19, 2025