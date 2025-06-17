The Accidental Maintainer: How I Got Promoted by Complaining
From critic to maintainer in one conversation: what happens when you complain about a gem and suddenly become responsible for fixing it.
The hidden costs of open source development that every Twitter advocate with a stable salary won't tell you about.
The surgical breakdown of a 1.6k LOC Ruby monolith into focused modules. Or: how I performed open-heart surgery on a dying codebase and lived to tell the tale.
Legacy support isn't just technical debt—it's innovation debt. Here's why I finally bumped my Ruby gem to require version 3.2.0 and why you should stop dragging corpses through your codebase.