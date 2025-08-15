The Mars Speech: Crossing the AI Event Horizon
A paradigm shift address to developers arriving at the new frontier - where those who can't adapt to AI-augmented development will be left behind like those who refused to leave Earth's gravity
The untold story of how one AWS employee turned a 20-day nightmare into a lesson in corporate accountability. Sometimes all it takes is one person who actually gives a damn.
After 10 years as an AWS customer and open-source contributor, they deleted my account and all data with zero warning. Here's how AWS's 'verification' process became a digital execution, and why you should never trust cloud providers with your only copy of anything.
The unfiltered story of Rails Lens: ten years of frustration, harassment, theft, and finally breaking free to build something better. From TOML discoveries to AI validation, this is how persistence beats pattern parasites.
Learn how to break free from the laboratory system, spot genuine technical leaders, and redirect your empathy to protect the real victims. Plus: How the "be kind" movement was weaponized to silence technical expertise.
From FOREX scammers to tech influencers: How the same laboratory system weaponizes your empathy, farms your confusion, and sells you certainty. The psychology behind why we defend our gurus and attack the experts who could actually help us.
The rise of single-maintainer projects like SQLite and curl isn't an anomaly - it's the future. Why committees kill innovation and how solo developers or super focused teams with clear vision will reshape open source.
Why open source maintainers burn out: an autopsy of entitlement culture. Dropping legacy support triggered an email storm that perfectly demonstrates the parasitic mindset keeping us trapped in the past.
After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past.
The surgical breakdown of a 1.6k LOC Ruby monolith into focused modules. Or: how I performed open-heart surgery on a dying codebase and lived to tell the tale.
Legacy support isn't just technical debt—it's innovation debt. Here's why I finally bumped my Ruby gem to require version 3.2.0 and why you should stop dragging corpses through your codebase.
When SQL queries become unmaintainable nightmares and simple questions require recursive CTEs, it's time to discover why graph databases are changing how we think about data relationships.