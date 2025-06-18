Your OSS Portfolio: Why GitHub is Your Real Resume
How open source contributions became immutable proof of skills, why GitHub matters more than LinkedIn, and the future where code speaks louder than credentials.
Beyond "people who write code" - the 15+ types of contributors that make open source projects thrive, and why every role matters in the digital ecosystem.
From critic to maintainer in one conversation: what happens when you complain about a gem and suddenly become responsible for fixing it.
The hidden costs of open source development that every Twitter advocate with a stable salary won't tell you about.
How to separate system prompts from project instructions for better AI development workflow using standardized metadata files.
How working with JRuby 10 and Rails 8 changed my perspective on the JVM, one reluctant commit at a time.
As an open-source maintainer, I'm yanking broken package versions. Here's why you should too.
The harsh reality check every aspiring AI entrepreneur needs to hear in 2025...
How I escaped the zoo of monkey patches and built a clean, Rails 8-friendly PostGIS adapter gem that actually works with modern Rails.
How building a Cypher DSL taught me more about framework design, why supporting legacy is a trap.
Exploring how analogies and metaphors enhance the learning process of Large Language Models.
Learn how graph databases and knowledge graphs can transform your RAG system from guessing to intelligent reasoning with structured data.