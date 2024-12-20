Posts tagged "tutorial"

NoFlyList : How NoFlyList Got Cleared for Production From technical debt in Acts-as-Taggable-On to production-ready NoFlyList: a journey of building cleaner, faster tagging for Rails apps. Dec 20, 2024

NoFlyList: Choosing Between Polymorphic and Model-Specific Tags Learn when to use polymorphic vs model-specific tags by building a blog platform. Understand the trade-offs and performance implications. Dec 20, 2024

NoFlyList: Custom Tag Screening with NoFlyList Tag parsing seems simple until you handle real user input. Explore how NoFlyList's custom screening prevents malicious and spam tags. Dec 20, 2024

Rails Version Management with Rails AppVersion Rails AppVersion provides a standard way to handle version and environment information in Rails apps with best practices for deployment. Jan 2, 2025