Posts tagged "rails"

NoFlyList : How NoFlyList Got Cleared for Production From technical debt in Acts-as-Taggable-On to production-ready NoFlyList: a journey of building cleaner, faster tagging for Rails apps. Dec 20, 2024

Finding the Road Back Home: Building a Clean PostGIS Gem for Rails 8 How I escaped the zoo of monkey patches and built a clean, Rails 8-friendly PostGIS adapter gem that actually works with modern Rails. May 31, 2025

NoFlyList: Choosing Between Polymorphic and Model-Specific Tags Learn when to use polymorphic vs model-specific tags by building a blog platform. Understand the trade-offs and performance implications. Dec 20, 2024

NoFlyList: Custom Tag Screening with NoFlyList Tag parsing seems simple until you handle real user input. Explore how NoFlyList's custom screening prevents malicious and spam tags. Dec 20, 2024

Rails Version Management with Rails AppVersion Rails AppVersion provides a standard way to handle version and environment information in Rails apps with best practices for deployment. Jan 2, 2025

NoFlyList: How NoFlyList Optimizes Tag Queries NoFlyList automatically detects your database type and uses specific optimization strategies to make tag queries blazingly fast. Dec 20, 2024

My JRuby Saga: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and (Almost) Accept the JVM How working with JRuby 10 and Rails 8 changed my perspective on the JVM, one reluctant commit at a time. Jun 8, 2025

Breaking Chains: Why I Dropped Rails 7.1 Support in state_machines-activerecord 0.40.0 After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past. Jul 1, 2025