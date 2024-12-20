Posts tagged "rails"

NoFlyList : How NoFlyList Got Cleared for Production
From technical debt in Acts-as-Taggable-On to production-ready NoFlyList: a journey of building cleaner, faster tagging for Rails apps.
How I escaped the zoo of monkey patches and built a clean, Rails 8-friendly PostGIS adapter gem that actually works with modern Rails.
Learn when to use polymorphic vs model-specific tags by building a blog platform. Understand the trade-offs and performance implications.
Tag parsing seems simple until you handle real user input. Explore how NoFlyList's custom screening prevents malicious and spam tags.
Rails AppVersion provides a standard way to handle version and environment information in Rails apps with best practices for deployment.
NoFlyList automatically detects your database type and uses specific optimization strategies to make tag queries blazingly fast.
How working with JRuby 10 and Rails 8 changed my perspective on the JVM, one reluctant commit at a time.
After 12 years maintaining state_machines, I dropped Rails 7.1 support. This is the story of why forever backward compatibility kills innovation and how I'm building for the future, not maintaining the past.
The unfiltered story of Rails Lens: ten years of frustration, harassment, theft, and finally breaking free to build something better. From TOML discoveries to AI validation, this is how persistence beats pattern parasites.