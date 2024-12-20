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NoFlyList: How NoFlyList Optimizes Tag Queries
NoFlyList automatically detects your database type and uses specific optimization strategies to make tag queries blazingly fast.
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NoFlyList automatically detects your database type and uses specific optimization strategies to make tag queries blazingly fast.
Tag parsing seems simple until you handle real user input. Explore how NoFlyList's custom screening prevents malicious and spam tags.
Learn when to use polymorphic vs model-specific tags by building a blog platform. Understand the trade-offs and performance implications.
From technical debt in Acts-as-Taggable-On to production-ready NoFlyList: a journey of building cleaner, faster tagging for Rails apps.